Lyndon Arthur, Troy Williamson win, Gwynne vs Woodruff draw

‘King’ Lyndon Arthur returned to winning ways as he showed the Channel 5 audience what they had been missing.

After controlling proceedings from the first bell, Arthur showed his extra spite as he meticulously broke down a tough Walter Sequeira to finish his Argentine opponent off in the sixth round eventually.

Lyndon Arthur

Under the bright lights in Bolton, it was a professional job done by Arthur as he showcased his superior skill and strength.

The jab, the power, and the variety of his work put Sequeira in waters he could not swim in.

On his debut Wasserman Boxing fight night, it was the perfect performance to start his journey with the promotion that will see him continue to make his way to the top of the light heavyweight division.

The eyes turned to the North East during the night, as ‘Trojan’ Troy Williamson bullied David Benitez to a sixth-round stoppage to avoid the banana skin and set up a huge northern clash with ‘PBK’ Josh Kelly. In December, the British Super-Welterweight title will be on the line against Kelly in what promises to be one of the biggest fights to come to the North East.

Gavin Gwynne retained his British Lightweight title with an unbelievably entertaining draw against Craig Woodruff. The bout’s momentum often changed from one fighter to the other, and it ultimately became too close for the judges to try and call a winner. Both men shone as the two welsh fighters represented their country and sport in a fight that split the crowd regarding who had won but unanimously captivated all.

Results

Lyndon Arthur def. Walter Gabriel Sequeira via stoppage in the sixth round

Troy Williamson def. David Benitez via stoppage in the sixth round

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff is scored a draw – 114-114, 116-113, 114-114

Kane Gardner def. Miguel Antin via decision

Samir Aftab def. Mikey Young, via decision

James Moorcroft def. Olaide Fijabi via stoppage in the second round

Cory O’Regan def. Tatenda Mangombe via decision

Kyle Lomotey def. Vasif Mamedov via decision

Lerone Harrison def. Naeem Ali via Unanimous Decision