Canelo vs GGG 3 – Undercard results from Las Vegas

World Boxing News presents live results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Canelo vs GGG 3.

In the headliner, Canelo Alvarez battles Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time.

Canelo puts his undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line against his career nemesis in GGG this Saturday night.

After their controversial second meeting, the pair will end their rivalry for four years.

Currently, Canelo holds a draw and a majority decision win from the first two contests. Golovkin can feel aggrieved not to have won at least one bout.

In his last fight, a loss to light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol gives Canelo extra impotence to avoid a second straight loss.

The WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF champion begins a slight favorite in the trilogy after waiting four years to give Golovkin another opportunity.

Kazakh’s superstar puncher is now 40 years old. He needs a stellar performance to take the super middleweight titles.

Mexico fans have been in force all week and will bid to ensure Canelo has all the help needed to keep his undisputed crown.

Canelo vs GGG undercard results

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez was made to work for his latest victory by a game Israel Gonzalez. In a fight marred by a clash of heads and a low blow, Rodriguez did enough to take the win.

However, two of the scorecards were a little wider than expected. Rodriguez got the nod 118-109, 117-111, and 114-113 with the judges.

Two fights before the main event, Ali Akhmedov did the expected to tough warrior Gabriel Rosado. Akhmedov won every round of ten to score a complete shut-out.

All three judges carded 100-90 as Akhmedov boxed beautifully to improve to 19-1.

Austin “Ammo” Williams was too slick for tough Briton Kieron Conway as the American remained undefeated in their ten-rounder.

Williams was getting the best of things when he dropped Conway with a crisp uppercut late on. The knockdown was enough to push Williams clear and over the line.

In the end, Williams took a unanimous decision.

The talented Marc Castro recorded his sixth knockout from eight wins with a stunning knockout of Kevin Montiel Mendoza.

Castro clobbered Mendoza in the fifth round with a magnificent uppercut. The fight was over as soon as the punch landed.

No count was needed by experienced referee Tony Weeks.

Aaron Aponte and Fernando Molina remained undefeated after fighting a split-draw through eight rounds.

Judges’ scores read 76-74 for either fighter. At the same time, Don Trella carded 75-75 for the stalemate.

Aponte is now 6-0-1. Molina is 8-0-1.

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco pushed to 16-0 with a fifth-round stoppage of Enrique Collazo just before the Pay Per View got underway.

Anthony Herrera kicked off the action in the opener with a five-round technical decision win over Delvin McKinley.

Due to an accidental head clash, McKinley could not continue, and the fight went to the scorecards after the fifth.

Herrera won every round to take a 50-45 win across the board. The 21-year-old moves to 3-0-1.

Where can I watch Canelo vs GGG 3?

The undisputed super middleweight championship event, presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions, and GGG Promotions, will be broadcast the live stream via DAZN Pay-Per-View in the United States, UK, and Canada, as well as worldwide on DAZN.

Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 on DAZN PPV using a smart TV, mobile, and tablet devices. A subscription is required for a lower fee than the $84.99 demand.

What time is Canelo vs GGG 3 ring walks?

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, with main event ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

