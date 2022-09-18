Beat AJ, Dychko, Yoka, Savon as amateur, KO’d in 84 secs as pro

You’d have been forgiven for thinking amateur heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov had all the pedigree in the world to succeed.

He’s six foot three and holds vested victories over Anthony Joshua, Tony Yoka, Ivan Dychko, Erislandy Savon, and many others.

Amateur star

A three-time world amateur champion, he turned pro late in the game at 32. The bruiser from Dagestan was quickly snapped up by Eddie Hearn when he did.

However, the warning sounds went off almost immediately.

In a debut that almost became a nightmare, Majidov was dropped by Ed Fountain. He recovered to record a fourth-round stoppage.

Majidov’s follow-up against Tom Little went far smoother and was a routine second-session victory for the Baku-based boxer.

Upon signing his pro contract, Majidov was looking forward to impressing. At the same time, Hearn was delighted to secure a new prospect with a backstory to promote in the future.

“I want to thank my management BoxingStar and promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA for this opportunity,” said Majidov when signing with Hearn.

“I will like to let everyone know don’t be fooled by my age. I’ll bring in entertainment with my style,” he added.

Hearn stated: “Mahammadrasul is a fantastic addition to the pro game. The Heavyweight scene is as bright as it’s ever been right now.

“If Magomedrasul can translate his amateur success into the paid ranks, he can become a force. I am sure he will want to move fast, but we’ll manage his career correctly.

“We will look to get him into line for some huge fights.”

Anthony Joshua

One of those “huge fights” Hearn spoke of would have been against Joshua. It would have given the two-time world champion AJ the opportunity to avenge one of his losses.

Joshua was beaten by the slightest of margins against Majidov previously. He got edged out of the 2011 World Amateur Championship Heavyweight Final by one point.

Adding two more golds in 2013 and 2017, Majidov can boast of being one of recent most successful amateur heavyweights.

Joshua got the last laugh of his stint in a vest by winning gold at London 2012. But the reverse will still irk the Englishman.

Hearn bringing Majidov into his stable would only heighten the need for revenge. However, it all went wrong after a third win.

Majidov

Majidov fought Andrey Fedosov in April 2021 and got stopped in 84 seconds. He hasn’t fought professionally since.

It looks to be all she wrote for his paid career due to a nasty ankle injury suffered when falling from a knockdown.

As soon as the ink was dry on the Matchroom deal, Majidov’s fate was sealed within three fights. Any notion of facing Joshua went out of the window.

By now, Majidov should have been rated in the Top 15. But after four just four fights, the amateur star’s boxing career looks over.

Hopefully, he can fully recover from the ailment and stoppage to come back in the future.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.