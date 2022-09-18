Canelo vs GGG 3 – Scorecard from Las Vegas

World Boxing News provides a live scorecard from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Canelo vs GGG 3.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Live Scorecard

CANELO





GOLOVKIN
168 LBS
SCORES 116-112

115-113[2]
WINNER CANELO

Undercard results

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez was made to work for his latest victory by a game Israel Gonzalez. In a fight marred by a clash of heads and a low blow, Rodriguez did enough to take the win.

However, two of the scorecards were a little wider than expected. Rodriguez got the nod 118-109, 117-111, and 114-113 with the judges.

Two fights before the main event, Ali Akhmedov did the expected to tough warrior Gabriel Rosado. Akhmedov won every round of ten to score a complete shut-out.

All three judges carded 100-90 as Akhmedov boxed beautifully to improve to 19-1.

Austin “Ammo” Williams was too slick for tough Briton Kieron Conway as the American remained undefeated in their ten-rounder.

Williams was getting the best of things when he dropped Conway with a crisp uppercut late on. The knockdown was enough to push Williams clear and over the line.

In the end, Williams took a unanimous decision.

Off PPV

The talented Marc Castro recorded his sixth knockout from eight wins with a stunning knockout of Kevin Montiel Mendoza.

Castro clobbered Mendoza in the fifth round with a magnificent uppercut. The fight was over as soon as the punch landed.

No count was needed by experienced referee Tony Weeks.

Aaron Aponte and Fernando Molina remained undefeated after fighting a split-draw through eight rounds.

Judges’ scores read 76-74 for either fighter. At the same time, Don Trella carded 75-75 for the stalemate.

Aponte is now 6-0-1. Molina is 8-0-1.

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco pushed to 16-0 with a fifth-round stoppage of Enrique Collazo just before the Pay Per View got underway.

Anthony Herrera kicked off the action in the opener with a five-round technical decision win over Delvin McKinley.

Due to an accidental head clash, McKinley could not continue, and the fight went to the scorecards after the fifth.

Herrera won every round to take a 50-45 win across the board. The 21-year-old moves to 3-0-1.

