Shot-shy GGG too late as Canelo Alvarez ends trilogy victorious

Gennadiy Golovkin couldn’t get going as the Kazakh puncher lost out to Canelo Alvarez legitimately in Las Vegas.

Canelo held on to his undisputed WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight belts with a unanimous decision.

GGG took eight rounds to get going and hardly landed until waking up in the ninth. By that time, it was far too late.

His Mexican nemesis racked up the rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, going to 80-72 on the WBN live scorecard.

Canelo Alvarez vs Golovkin

When he did get into the contest, Golovkin won three rounds on the spin until Canelo took the last. In the end, WBN carded 117-111 for Canelo.

One judge saw it closer at 116-112. However, two officials somehow saw it 115-113 in what wasn’t that close of a bout.

Canelo could now aim to move back to light heavyweight for a potential rematch with WBA world champion Dmitry Bivol.

After another outstanding performance on Saturday night, the 32-year-old aims to continue making history.

With their rivalry now over, Canelo and Golovkin embraced to acknowledge their money-making efforts a third time.

Undercard results

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez was made to work for his latest victory by a game Israel Gonzalez. In a fight marred by a clash of heads and a low blow, Rodriguez did enough to take the win.

However, two of the scorecards were a little wider than expected. Rodriguez got the nod 118-109, 117-111, and 114-113 with the judges.

Two fights before the main event, Ali Akhmedov did the expected to tough warrior Gabriel Rosado. Akhmedov won every round of ten to score a complete shut-out.

All three judges carded 100-90 as Akhmedov boxed beautifully to improve to 19-1.

Austin “Ammo” Williams was too slick for tough Briton Kieron Conway as the American remained undefeated in their ten-rounder.

Williams was getting the best of things when he dropped Conway with a crisp uppercut late on. The knockdown was enough to push Williams clear and over the line.

In the end, Williams took a unanimous decision.

Early results

The talented Marc Castro recorded his sixth knockout from eight wins with a stunning knockout of Kevin Montiel Mendoza.

Castro clobbered Mendoza in the fifth round with a magnificent uppercut. The fight was over as soon as the punch landed.

No count was needed by experienced referee Tony Weeks.

Aaron Aponte and Fernando Molina remained undefeated after fighting a split-draw through eight rounds.

Judges’ scores read 76-74 for either fighter. At the same time, Don Trella carded 75-75 for the stalemate.

Aponte is now 6-0-1. Molina is 8-0-1.

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco pushed to 16-0 with a fifth-round stoppage of Enrique Collazo just before the Pay Per View got underway.

Anthony Herrera kicked off the action in the opener with a five-round technical decision win over Delvin McKinley.

Due to an accidental head clash, McKinley could not continue, and the fight went to the scorecards after the fifth.

Herrera won every round to take a 50-45 win across the board. The 21-year-old moves to 3-0-1.

