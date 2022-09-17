Joyce vs Parker PPV price set at £19.95 in UK, €29.99 in Ireland

The Pay Per View price point and information are confirmed for the Joyce vs Parker heavyweight clash on September 24 in Manchester.

Boxing fans across the UK and Ireland can tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker.

The main event sees the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively, collide.

The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.

Joyce vs Parker

The fight will be held at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK. It will be Joyce’s first fight in the UK outside his hometown of London.

On the other hand, Parker has fought his last two fights in the AO. He defeated Derek Chisora twice.

The Juggernaut enters this fight with a record of 14-0 (13 KOs). He currently holds WBO International, WBC Silver, and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

The 36-year-old defeated Christian Hammer in his last fight via a fourth-round stoppage.

Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) boasts a six-fight winning streak leading into the bout in the other corner. He is hungry to re-establish himself as the top fighter in the WBO category, having previously held the belt in 2016 following a victory over Andy Ruiz.

Fans can watch all of the build-ups, undercard, and the main event of Joyce v Parker exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

Pay Per View

The PPV main card will start at 6 pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £19.95 in the UK. It can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV, and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section. Choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section.

BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe to watch on the web or the BT Sport Box Office App. Customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport for – €29.99. Or €34.99 (on the day).

