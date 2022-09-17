Golovkin out-weighs Canelo despite opposite weight direction

Gennadiy Golovkin weighed heavier than nemesis Canelo Alvarez despite the pair moving in opposite weight directions.

Golovkin is moving up eight pounds from middleweight. At the same time, Canelo is dropping back from light-heavyweight for the trilogy fight.

The pair collide in an epic clash poised at the T-Mobile Arena for the undisputed super middleweight belts held by Canelo.

Canelo vs GGG 3

This bout will be the final and defining duel of what is already considered one of the best rivalries in boxing.

Canelo and “GGG” controversially could be separated in their first battle held in September 2017. The decision saw a nonsense split draw.

The following year, also in September, the Mexican managed to snatch the middleweight title from Golovkin in another hotly debated majority decision.

At the official weigh-in packed with fans on the Las Vegas strip, Canelo scaled 167.4 lbs. Golovkin, his first bout at the upper limit, was 167.8 lbs.

The winner of this fight will claim the WBC “Guerrero Jaguar Zapoteca” commemorative belt. The strap is the result of joint work between the government of Oaxaca in Mexico, the World Boxing Council, Cleto Reyes, and the artists of Taller Jacobo and María Ángeles.

They will also take home the IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles.

Should Canelo score another win over Golovkin, it would go some way to erase his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May.

Jesse Rodriguez

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodríguez will defend his World Boxing Council super flyweight world title against Israel González as the co-main event of the undercard of the trilogy between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, September 17th.

Rodriguez (16-0 11 KOs) is in sizzling top form after a sensational stoppage win over Thai star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his home San Antonio turf in June.

His eighth-round stoppage win is coming in the first title defense. After defeating Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC belt in February in Phoenix, he won the title.

‘Bam’ extended his promotional pact with Eddie Hearn after the impactful victory over Rungivisai and looked set to become fighter of the year with another outstanding performance by putting the Green and Gold Belt on the line against Mexican Gonzalez (28-4-1). 11 KOs).

The 25-year-old challenger has faced Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, Kal Yafai, and Jerwin Ancajas for belts at 115 pounds. Israel will once again challenge when he takes on champion Rodriguez.

This Friday, both warriors passed the official weigh-in. Jesse registered 114.8 pounds, while Israel gave 114.6 pounds.

The undisputed super middleweight championship event, presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions, and GGG Promotions, will be broadcast the live stream via DAZN Pay-Per-View in the United States, UK, and Canada, as well as worldwide on DAZN.

Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 on DAZN PPV using a smart TV, mobile, and tablet devices. A subscription is required for a lower fee than the $84.99 demand.

Canelo vs GGG 3 – Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley

