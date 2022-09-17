Golovkin needs to end Canelo rivalry Pacquiao vs Marquez 4 style

Gennadiy Golovkin can only get satisfaction from his previous two results against Canelo Alvarez by ending the trilogy in Pacquiao vs Marquez style.

After being robbed in the first fight and possibly gaining a draw in the second, GGG has to put an exclamation point on the rivalry.

If he walks away from the saga without a victory, having certainly defeated Canelo in the first fight, Golovkin would be seething.

Therefore, he has to go for the jugular from the off and put Canelo away at some point in the fight.

Canelo vs Golovkin 3

Golovkin responded to Canelo planning his own KO victory by discussing the clash during fight week.

“I don’t pay any attention to the nonsense he’s saying, and I haven’t for a long time.

“He thinks he’s in a position to say he can knock me out and finish my career?

“Who is he to finish anyone’s career? – It’s not up to him.”

Pacquiao vs Marquez 4

Juan Manuel Marquez had suffered similar luck with his trilogy against Manny Pacquiao. Heading into the fourth fight, Marquez had won none of the three clashes when he had solid claims to at least two triumphs.

Marquez was behind on the scorecards in the final meeting when he unleashed an almighty knockout punch that laid Pacquiao out for a count of twenty or more.

It was a blow heard around the world.

Airing his views on Canelo vs Golovkin, however, Marquez is backing Canelo to come out on top again.

“One is not always going to run with the same luck of winning. But now I think he [Canelo] is going to win by knockout,” Marquez told TV Boxeo.

“It’s motivating for Canelo to have lost to Bivol because another loss for a fighter like him would not be good.

Stoppage

“In the second fight with Golovkin, he showed that he could beat him in the center of the ring,” added Marquez.

“In the second fight, he figured out his style, and he will beat him.

“Canelo, because of the speed, the counterattacks, and the combinations. So he [Golovkin] will not withstand the attacks.”

At 40, Golovkin still has something to prove, thanks to the judges in that first fateful fight. On the WBN scorecard, Golokvin won the contest handily.

The fact that he didn’t get that decision still hurts the Kazakh puncher today. He needs to channel Marquez to end the pain.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

