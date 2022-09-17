Eddie Hearn’s boxing predictions likened to jockey hemorrhoids

Eddie Hearn’s predictions about top boxing events got likened to a dose of hemorrhoids by rival promoter Frank Warren.

The Matchroom boss discussed Tyson Fury’s future after Oleksandr Usyk defeated his star boxer Anthony Joshua twice.

Eddie Hearn

Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show: “Tyson Fury doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk. But he may have to because the money might be so big.

“It’s actually not a very good fight to watch. But it’s an intriguing fight to watch because I think they will negate each other a lot with movement.

“I don’t think Fury will be chomping at the bit to fight Usyk. I think he could beat him, but I would favor Oleksandr Usyk in that fight.

“Just because I think he’s so good. Fury’s good as well, but Usyk is – they’re both very intelligent boxers.”

Frank Warren

Warren aired his views in his column for The Daily Star. Warren stated: “He said that Deontay Wilder would beat Tyson on three occasions.

“He said that we would not sell any tickets in America, yet it broke the record for a heavyweight fight in Las Vegas.

“He said that Dillian Whyte would beat Tyson, and we wouldn’t do any business for that fight. Yet it broke the Wembley box-office record, and our man won by knockout.

“He said that Anthony Joshua would knock out Usyk twice. He even said Canelo Alvarez would beat Dmitry Bivol.

“His boxing predictions are about as good as hemorrhoids for Frankie Dettori [famous jockey].”

Fury vs Joshua

Warren and Hearn continue to be estranged due to a lack of tolerance for each other. For the latest Fury vs Joshua talks, Hearn has to go through Warren’s son to get his side of communication across.

The pair have a clear dislike for each other that runs deep. However, if they manage to get Fury vs Joshua over the line, they’ll have to be in the same room at least once or twice when the fight promotional festivities get underway.

