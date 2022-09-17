Classy Canelo Alvarez seeks out ex-foe Liam Smith in Las Vegas

Undisputed super-middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez showed his class when seeking out former opponent Liam Smith.

When pulling up for the Grand Arrivals at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Canelo’s team spotted Smith in the crowd.

Liam Smith

Getting wind that one of his ex-foes had flown over from London to see him arrive, Canelo then walked over to the Brit and embraced him.

It was a classy move by the Mexican four-weight ruler who has won titles from super welterweight to light heavyweight.

Canelo fought Smith on this date of September 17, six years ago. They met at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Canelo won via late TKO to take Smith’s WBO title.

He was already on his way to a unanimous decision victory before taking Smith out with a knockout in the second half of the bout.

Both boxers respected each other in the build-up to the fight. Canelo has since defeated Smith’s elder brother Callum on the way to claiming all four titles at 168 lbs.

The 32-year-old holds the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF straps. Having moved up again last time, Canelo lost to Dmitry Bivol for the 175-pound title.

Canelo Alvarez vs GGG

Now, over half a decade after the Smith victory, Canelo aims to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena on the famous strip.

The pair previously fought out a controversial draw in the first fight before Canelo won via a debated majority decision in the rematch.

They renew their rivalry in a high-profile trilogy fight on Pay Per View for the third time. It will be the final time.

Discussing his tactics for the fight, the cinnamon one, as his nickname mean, wants to punish GGG when they meet again.

“I’ll be looking to get the stoppage,” said Alvarez. “This is as edgy as I’ve been before a fight for a while.

“I work better under pressure. The pressure I put on myself is to finish this inside the distance.

“I have a tough rival in front of me, but that will be my aim on Saturday night.”

Canelo vs GGG 3 – Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Where can I watch Canelo vs GGG 3?

The undisputed super middleweight championship event, presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions, and GGG Promotions, will be broadcast the live stream via DAZN Pay-Per-View in the United States, UK, and Canada, as well as worldwide on DAZN.

Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 on DAZN PPV using a smart TV, mobile, and tablet devices. A subscription is required for a lower fee than the $84.99 demand.

What time is Canelo vs GGG 3 ring walks?

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, with main event ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

