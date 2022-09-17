Boxers disagree with Amir Khan on Floyd Mayweather claim

Amir Khan believes he could beat Floyd Mayweather in his prime. However, some fellow boxer professionals disagree with the Briton.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Khan made a bold statement.

“You know what? I’d beat him. If I were in my prime, I would be very confident. I’m going to get a lot of hate for that,” said Khan.

“I’m sorry, guys. But you have to believe in yourself. That’s one thing I’ve always done throughout my career.

Floyd Mayweather

“I think stylistically, when Mayweather was a lot younger; he had a lot of speed and movement. But I feel that my speed would have beaten his speed.

“My movement would have beaten his movement. He really wasn’t the biggest puncher in the game. So it would have been like a game of chess, but I would have outboxed him.”

Ex-Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas was the first to correct the Bolton man. The former WBA welterweight champion stated: “I have much respect for Amir Khan.

“He’s a great fighter, with heart and will. We fought in the amateurs. I think between 2010 and 2011 [when Khan cracked the United States market], he beats anyone. But I don’t believe Floyd [Mayweather].

“But I think he would beat [Timothy] Bradley. I think that’s why Bradley avoided him and didn’t want to fight him.

“Blessing’s champ. Enjoy your retirement.”

Regis Prograis, the current super-lightweight world championship contender, was a bit blunter than Ugas.

He said: “Nah,” when adding his two cents worth.

Amir Khan retirement

Dividing his time with his wife Faryal between Pakistan, Great Britain [Bolton, England], and Dubai, Khan is currently enjoying his retirement.

Offers for exhibition bouts and more continue to come in. However, at present, the 2004 Olympic silver medal winner is content to stay away and out of the firing line.

Who knows whether Mayweather will one day come calling for an exhibition of their own in the Middle East, where both spend much of their time?

Khan famously missed out on fighting Mayweather in 2014 despite winning a fan poll on the former pound-for-pound king’s social media.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.