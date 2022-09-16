Exclusive: Otto Wallin airs Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz prediction

Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin has aired his view on the next two fights for former WBC heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder.

“The Bronze Bomber” is set to face Robert Helenius in October before a scheduled Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk put a spanner in those works by stating he’d like to offer Wilder a shot at his belts. However, the Al Haymon plan is currently to pit Wilder and Ruiz together in 2023 after the latter defeated Luis Ortiz at the Staples Center.

Deontay Wilder

Asked his views on Wilder returning from a long absence after two defeats to Wallin’s former foe Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, the rated contender was positive.

“I think it’s good that Deontay Wilder is coming back. He’s an entertaining guy and good for boxing. He gets knockouts and is good for the heavyweight division,” Wallin exclusively told World Boxing News.

On Wilder vs Helenius taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct 15, Wallin responded: “Honestly, I think it will be a good fight.

“I know they’ve sparred before. So my feeling is that Wilder would’ve never taken that fight unless he knew he’s going to win.

“With that being said, Wilder is coming off very tough fights with Fury. So I believe anything can happen.

“Both are big punchers with not-so-good chins.”

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz

Quizzed on how a fight between Wilder and Ruiz would go, Wallin stated: “I’ll probably pick Wilder to beat Ruiz, but it could be a good fight.

“Let’s see how Wilder looks in his comeback fight first.”

He continued: “Wilder has the chance of beating anyone just because of the power he possesses. He’s always going to have a puncher’s chance.

Previously, Wallin discussed Tyson Fury’s antics on social media. The man who cut “The Gypsy King” badly and almost stopped him in 2019 is not impressed by how Fury keeps misleading the fans.

Fury retired for the umpteenth time only to make yet another comeback in 2022.

Tyson Fury

“Personally, I’m getting tired of it. I know not to take anything he [Fury] says seriously. But other people do, and that’s why he can keep going with his back and forth.

“I don’t like it. I think it gives boxing a bad look. You can’t take anything Tyson says seriously.

“He just says whatever he feels in the moment. But I do think he wants to fight Usyk [eventually].”

The Salita star fighter added that he’d love to get his hands on Fury in a bout for a second time.

“Yes, I am ready to fight him again. But I think he won’t fight me unless I become the mandatory challenger and he’s forced to fight me.

“I think the cuts that he had were very bad. He had 47 stitches after the fight. If I had those cuts, the doctors would have stopped the fight, for sure.”

Otto Wallin’s return

Asked when he could be back in the ring, Wallin concluded: “I’m going to be back in the ring before the end of the year.

“My hope is that it will be in a big significant fight.”

Fury has since turned his attention to Anthony Joshua. The British showdown is hopefully going to take place in December.

The two best heavyweights in the UK will contest Fury’s WBC title after AJ lost his WBA, WBO, and IBF versions to Usyk.

Joshua attempted to regain them in Saudi Arabia but subsequently failed for a second time.

If Usyk turns his attention to Tuscaloosa, Alabama slammer Wilder, Wallin could possibly be an option for Ruiz in February next year.

Who knows what can happen in the heavyweight division roundabout?

