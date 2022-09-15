Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin flatlined despite ‘hurt’ threat

Gennadiy Golovkin is preparing for the biggest fight of his career this weekend. But they didn’t come much more significant than Manny Pacquiao.

World Boxing News spoke to ex-GGG trainer Abel Sanchez regarding a potential fight with Pacquiao a few years ago. Golovkin was willing to agree to the battle.

But on colossal stipulation ended, the negotiations before they began, as WBN explains.

Sanchez consistently stated that the unified WBA and IBF middleweight champion could make the lower limit of 154. However, he added that getting anywhere near 147 was a firm no-go.

Sanchez was adamant when overseeing Golovkin’s astonishing rise to the top of the sport last decade that if “Pac-Man” or Floyd Mayweather came calling, his man could meet them at super-welterweight.

Now they’ve parted and are no longer working together, WBN asked Sanchez again in 2020 about a Pacquiao vs GGG blockbuster.

The Summit trainer exclusively told World Boxing News: “Manny Pacquiao is at the point where he really does not need any of the young champions, so that is a big step.

“I think it would be difficult to make the weight comfortably. And if there is a rehydration limit, that makes it more difficult for Golovkin.

“Having to drain himself to make 154. Plus, being drained and sluggish because of weight loss could that be a problem. Especially with Manny’s hand speed?

“Manny Pacquiao is a small fighter. I believe he started as a flyweight so that the size difference would make a difference.”

He added how the fight would go down between the Philippines and Kazakhstan’s finest boxers: “I see Manny having his moments early in the fight, but Gennadiy Golovkin is no Margarito.

“Golovkin will hurt Manny.”

Pacquiao then admitted his interest in facing Golovkin in what would be a stunning fight for the boxing world to enjoy. Sadly, that’s where the whole situation hit a flatline.

The Filipino insisted on a stipulation that killed the possibility of any bout stone-dead.

If the eight-weight ruler was to share the ring with Kazakhstan’s finest export, any huge Pay-Per-View contest had to take place at an unattainable weight for Golovkin.

“As long as it is at 147 pounds,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times. “I’m ok with that. But it’s too big for me if it’s above that.”

Asked about pushing himself back up to super-welterweight, where he campaigned successfully in 2010, Pacquiao added: “154 pounds? It depends, I guess, but there are no negotiations right now.”

They never did transpire. Some say luckily for the legend that is Pacquiao. And following his loss to Yordenis Ugas, he subsequently retired.

No advances on what was mere speculation for Manny Pacquiao vs GGG transpire. But as we saw in 2016 with Canelo vs Amir Khan and indeed Golovkin vs Kell Brook later that same year – anything is possible in boxing.

Super lightweight

The fact that Pacquiao could probably still make super-lightweight, even at 44, should tell you all you need to know about the matter.

It was always more likely we’d see Golovkin moving up to 168 than getting anywhere remotely near south of his current weight of 160.

He now faces a Las Vegas showdown in the United States with Canelo. It is a PPV acid test for domination in the 168 lbs weight class.

A previous draw and split decision against the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belt holder left a bad taste in the mouth of all boxing fans.

Golovkin has one chance to put that right this weekend.

