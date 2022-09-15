Floyd Mayweather bodyguard gets huge undercard bout advantage

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Ray Sadeghi will gain a massive advantage against a lightweight kickboxer at RIZIN 38.

Sadeghi, last seen pushing Mayweather’s opponent back at a head-to-head, will now compete in a bout on the undercard.

Floyd Mayweather

Promoter and part-time fighter Mayweather challenged anyone involved with RIZIN to face Sadeghi, known as “Jizzy Mack,” to his friends.

Koji Tanaka stepped up to the plate. However, the kickboxer will give away over seventy pounds in weight for the stand-up contest against a valued member of Mayweather’s team.

Jizzy is a constant at Mayweather’s side and has been with his boss through thick and thin over the years. A fight has finally come to fruition for Sadeghi on a high-profile bill.

Posting on social media, Mack looks in tremendous shape and should have too much for the 135-pound star.

Ironically, Tanaka lost to ex-Mayweather opponent Tenshin Nasukawa on points in 2020. At the same time, Mayweather took Tenshin out in one round.

Ray Sadeghi – The Brixx Brothers

Sadeghi practiced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and boxing and told WBN that elements of fitness and health have always played a significant role in his life.

He also holds a degree in dentistry and completed his medical studies soon after.

Despite the adverse reports when Sadegih pushed Asakura, his motto is “giving back to the health community is a no-brainer.”

Part of The Brixx Brothers alongside Greg La Rosa, the pair lovingly calls themselves the “Juicehead Turkeys.”

La Rosa previously told World Boxing News part of their mission statement.

“It is our goal to help create progress and options for all people in the health community,” says La Rosa. “We want to help people overcome illnesses and give everyone a chance to live healthier lives.

“There is so much bad advice out there. You don’t have to be a bodybuilder to get muscles. You can get muscle naturally,” he added.

RIZIN 38

Mayweather tops the September 25 Pay Per View card against Mikuru Asakura after facing Conor McGregor, Nasukawa, and Logan Paul in exhibition contests.

The Las Vegas-based Hall of Fame boxer fights outside of the United States once again as he travels to Japan for the second time on PPV.

If he comes out the winner, as expected, Mayweather could move one to fight Deji in Dubai this November, ignoring all calls to fight Logan’s brother Jake Paul.

Despite constant links, a possible exhibition or even a full rematch with Manny Pacquiao still drags on for Mayweather.

