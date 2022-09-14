Anthony Joshua trainer not on board with taking Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua’s team agreed to the terms for a massive fight with Tyson Fury on December 3rd. However, Joshua’s trainer Robert García, says he has been in touch with Joshua’s team about the ongoing negotiations.

Before facing Fury, he would have liked two or three fights for AJ after his Saudi Arabia disaster.

García revealed that he spoke to Joshua’s management company after their defeat against Oleksandr Usyk. He admits he has not had a conversation with the fighter himself.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Garcia is aware of the ongoing negotiations to stage the fight between the UK’s two best heavyweights in December, but he is not participating in the decision process.

“Yes, I have talked with [Joshua’s team],” Robert García told IZQUIERDAZO in an exclusive interview. “But I’m the newest team member, and those are decisions that need to be taken among them.”

Less than four months after back-to-back defeats to unified champion Usyk, AJ, who also lost to Andy Ruiz, is willing to fight with Fury.

García feels that, in his opinion, two or three fights for AJ before entering a British showdown would have been a great choice. Fury’s team seem to be in a rush to get the fight done on the back of his second loss.

Joshua initially accepted an offer last Friday.

“In my opinion, I would have liked two or three fights [before Fury],” García explained. “But obviously, this is business. It’s a massive fight in Europe.

“I can’t stop them from accepting that the purse would be big money if it’s a massive fight.”

Will Tyson and Joshua fight?

As the newest two-time world champion, Joshua’s team member, García, knows AJ’s decision is not in his hands.

“The people around AJ are smart and will make the best decision. I’m the newest member of the team”, said Robert.

“Those decisions don’t belong to me. He has a very smart management team and will make the right choice. In reality, the decision is theirs to take”

Last week, Tyson Fury’s promoters, Frank Warren and Bob Arum, seemed to be issuing a deadline for Joshua to accept the fight for December 3rd. And according to Joshua’s team, he has accepted all the terms for a Cardiff clash with the WBC title holder.

Garcia thought the pressure Fury applied to the DAZN star to make his mind up had another intention. It was to get leverage for Usyk to take the unification fight.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua – Battle of Britain

Robert García explains that he has spoken with Joshua’s team in the last hours about understanding the negotiation status.

“Deadline? We haven’t discussed a deadline to get the fight done between Joshua and Fury”, Robert explained. “For me, if you want my opinion, I think Fury is doing all this to put pressure on Usyk and make the unification.

“It’s a massive fight. Fury began to talk, and yes, he has talked with Joshua’s team because they told me. But it can be part of the strategy to push Usyk to make him think he is losing his chance”.

Garcia insists on his plan to make Anthony Joshua prepare in his gym in California. However, García doesn’t rule out traveling again to England to be back as the Matchroom Boxing fighter’s trainer.

“I know that [everything is good] with my team and my son, Mikey [García]. But I can’t go away for another couple of months [at the end of the year].

“I know I can, but I would rather stay. I know I can, but I prefer to stay here. That the preparation camp would be here in California.”

Undisputed

In contrast to the former WBA, IBF, and WBO ruler, Fury is in fine form. “The Gypsy King” has recently defeated American heavyweight Deontay Wilder and fellow Brit Dillian Whyte in his latest bouts.

If Fury wins at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, as expected, he will look into a prospective undisputed clash with Usyk between February and April 2023.

A loss for Joshua puts his career in doubt and rules out the possibility of a Wembley rematch next year.

