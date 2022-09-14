A ripped Andy Ruiz Jr. would be the favorite against Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr. impressed boxing fans with his new physique as the former heavyweight champion defeated Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision.

The once unified top division ruler dropped the Cuban former Deontay Wilder victim three times for a superb September 4 Sunday night win on Pay Per View in Los Angeles.

Ruiz negated the best punch of the fight, Ortiz’s jab, to defeat the ranked contender in an entertaining PBC collision. “King Kong” had no answer for the power punches as Ruiz used the knockdowns to rack up points.

After celebrating the triumph, Ruiz can look forward to a massive PPV battle with Wilder in the first quarter of 2023.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Deontay Wilder

Premier Boxing Champions promoter Al Haymon has earmarked Wilder vs Ruiz for Las Vegas, three years later than first anticipated.

World Boxing News reported in 2020 as Haymon hoped to stage Wilder vs Ruiz after two comeback bouts for the pair.

However, Wilder had intentions of seeing out a third fight with Tyson Fury and subsequently went through arbitration to do so. It didn’t end well, and “The Bronze Bomber” now has to make sure he gets back to winning ways against also-ran fighter Robert Helenius.

Ruiz is back in form after claiming victories against Chris Arreola and Ortiz. “The Destroyer” had previously lost his championship belts to Anthony Joshua in a December 2019 rematch.

That Saudi Arabia event got rushed through by Joshua’s team after Ruiz spent most of the year celebrating. Ruiz had scored a sixth-round knockout of his British opponent the previous June at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He scored numerous knockdowns of the 2012 Olympic silver medalist. The onslaught began with a solid right hand and ended, enhancing his reputation considerably.

Several shots shook Joshua to the core as his aura of invincibility disintegrated. In the process, Ruiz walked away with the winner and took the WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight titles.

Pay Per View showdown

The Mexican-American is now on course for a massive showdown with Wilder in his next fight, provided the American heavyweight comes through Helenius.

The winner of that clash will eventually be mandatory to Tyson Fury. They could subsequently challenge unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Ruiz will utilize his new strength and conditioning coach to be in even better shape for Wilder. Dependent on how Wilder looks against Helenius, Ruiz could even begin the fight as the favorite.

His weight is the main factor in what transpires in that fight, though. So staying focused in the gym will be the primary weapon in the Ruiz arsenal.

