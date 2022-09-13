Anthony Joshua gets voluntary WBC rating to challenge Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua entered the World Boxing Council Ratings at number six, more than enough to challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title.

World Boxing News explained after Fury offered Joshua an opportunity that his Brit rival would need special dispensation or a September ranking to earn sanction.

The latter has now taken place, leaving Joshua in a position to be the voluntary option for Fury this winter.

Anthony Joshua WBC Ranking

Joshua needed to feature in September’s Top 15 of the WBC Ratings. As expected, the WBC Ratings Committee has now obliged after a second loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBC sparingly ranked AJ over the past six years due to his ties to every other sanctioning body. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist either held or challenged for the WBA, IBF, and WBO versions since 2016.

The WBC has a policy of not ranking any fighter who competes for another organization. This scenario meant Joshua was unable to be rated until now.

Fury vs Joshua

However, his inclusion at the first attempt bodes well for a British super-fight with Fury. If agreed, the battle will be the most significant top division bout involving a Briton in two decades.

Deontay Wilder remains the number one contender. “The Bronze Bomber” stays above Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the ex-unified ruler winning an eliminator against Luis Ortiz.

Frank Sanchez is third, with Wilder’s next opponent Robert Helenius in fourth. Arslanbek Makhmudov is fifth as Ortiz drops to eleven following the Ruiz defeat.

WBC Ratings – Heavyweight [September 2022]:

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

4 Robert Helenius Finland

5 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

6 Anthony Joshua GB

7 Dillian Whyte GB

8 Otto Wallin Sweden

9 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

10 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL

11 Luis Ortiz Cuba

12 Michael Hunter US

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

15 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

WBC voluntary cut-off

16 Agit Kabayel Germany

17 Murat Gassiev Russia

18 Jared Anderson US

19 Mahmoud Charr Libya

20 Zhilei Zhang China

21 Tony Yoka France

22 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

23 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

24 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

25 Charles Martin US

26 Hughie Fury GB

27 Carlos Takam Cameroon

28 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

29 Kevin Lerena South Africa

30 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF

31 Stephan Shaw US

32 Simon Kean Canada

33 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

34 Fabio Wardley GB

35 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany

37 Jerry Forrest US

38 Peter Kadiru Germany

39 James Kenzie Morrison US) USNB USNBC

40 Demsey McKean Australia

