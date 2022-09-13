Kenia Enriquez fires warning to champions ahead of ring return

The two-time world champion Kenia Enriquez (24-1, 10KO) is looking to have a big finish to 2022 and even bigger 2023.

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Enriquez came back with a big win at the end of May stopping the multi-time world title challenger Gabriela Sanchez before the final bell, a feat no previous champion Sanchez had faced had accomplished.

“She was a tough competitor and our goal was to make a statement,” the promotional free agent Enriquez stated.

“In 14 fights she had faced five world champions including Yesica Bopp and Ibeth Zamora and none of them had stopped her. She was tough but I am glad we got the job done.”

Currently Enriquez of Tijuana, MX, tops the rankings at flyweight not only for the WBC but also the WBA and IBF.

“I am ready for a world title opportunity,” Enriquez, 28, said with a smile. “I’ve held the WBO world title at flyweight and the interim WBC light flyweight world title.

“I really wanted the opportunity for the full-fledged belt at light flyweight but Yesenia Gomez never wanted to prove herself. I hope the champions at flyweight really want to fight the best.”

Golden Boy Promotions’ Marlen Esparza of Houston, TX, holds the WBC and WBA world titles while Argentina’s Leonela Paola Yudica holds the IBF world strap.

“I’m willing to face whichever of the champs, including the WBO’s Alaniz,” Enriquez said confidently.

“If I have my choice I want Esparza, she has two of the belts so she already did the work for me. We have some history and I think because of that she is going to avoid me but I hope the WBC and the WBA force her to face me sometime in 2023, the #1 ranked.”

Enriquez will see action at the end of October.