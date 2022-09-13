Joey Dawejko in quick turnaround, back in action Oct 7

Coming on the heels of a fourth-round knockout in his Parx Casino® debut (September 1, 2022), Philadelphia fighter Joey Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) is set to enter the ring in an eight-round bout against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9, 20 KOs) of Forrest City, AR at Parx Casino® on Friday, October 7.

Dawejko was semi-retired and started a roofing company, but he still had the itch to fight. On September 1, his left hook was looking great, and it looked like vintage Joey Dawejko. Not having to work long hours as a roofer has Dawejko looking rejuvenated for another heavyweight run. Dawejko has great hands and is a fighter at heart.

Tickets at $50, $75, and $125 are on sale at www.axs.com, Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404), or by calling 215-364-9000. Must be 21 or older to attend.

D’Angelo Fuentes (7-1, 4 KOs) of Coconut Creek, FL, will make his second appearance in the Philadelphia area.

In his last fight in Philadelphia (February 24), he looked great in a unanimous decision win. Fuentes recently competed on the Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa undercard in Las Vegas (August 13).

Fuentes will fight against an opponent-to-be-determined in a six-round featherweight bout.

Daiyaan Butt (11-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, will be making a quick turnaround as he is coming off a win at Parx Casino® (September 1). Butt will look to stay undefeated at Parx Casino® when he competes in a six-round super lightweight bout against an opponent-to-be-determined.

Brendan O’Callaghan (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA, will be competing against an opponent-to-be-determined in a four-round super welterweight bout.

Russian fighter Soslan Alborov (0-1-1) of Philadelphia, PA, will be fighting an opponent-to-be-determined in a four-round super welterweight bout.

In a four-round super lightweight bout, Hakim Smith (1-3-1) of Philadelphia, PA, will be competing against Boris Nbe (2-1) of Harrisburg, PA.