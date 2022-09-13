Jake Paul fails to deliver on promise with latest sad boxing effort

No matter how you dress it up, YouTuber Jake Paul is still not facing a skilled professional boxer on the coveted Showtime platform.

Many boxers worldwide would give anything to be in the position Paul holds on TV. The least the ex-Disney star can do is step up to the plate.

But officially announcing a fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva on Monday, September 12, a “boxer” who struggled to see off a semi-retired Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., hasn’t improved his standing with the real boxing fans.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Silva was once a significant force in the UFC. However, he’s now 47 years old and a decade past his prime. In terms of boxing, boasting a career-best win against Chavez Jr. is nothing to write home about.

The marks against Chavez and his career are written in stone for all to read. It’s a sad effort from Paul.

Despite the obvious lack of improvement in his fights, Paul and his team continue to insist the events are must-see. To YouTube fans, maybe they are. But to any boxing fan worth their salt, these events are a flat-out joke.

Discussing his latest effort to gain some traction in the sport, Paul said delusionally: “Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen.

“Just a year ago, he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest [MMA] fighter of all time.

“Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. They told Jake Paul was afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva.

“Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time.

The Spider

“On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend, and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.'”

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder Paul’s promotional company, added: “Jake Paul continues to take on challenges that other professional fighters at his experience level and popularity never have.

“Jake appreciates his platform and always aims to provide fans with a compelling product that drives engagement.

“Anderson Silva is unequivocally the most exciting striker in UFC history. Those abilities have translated into his professional boxing career.

“He most certainly can end Jake’s unbeaten streak.

“It’s an honor for Most Valuable Promotions to have one of the GOATs of combat sports headline our event. He is already a Hall of Famer in our books.”

The circus keeps rolling on. Don’t be fooled.

