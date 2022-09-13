Carlos Takam faces daunting test vs heavyweight 100% KO artist

Carlos Takam faces another daunting contender when the former world title challenger takes on a heavyweight brute with a perfect KO run.

Top division boxing takes center stage in Montreal, Canada, this Friday, September 16; Takam of Henderson, NV, [39-6-1 28KO’s] challenges the six-time defending NABF champion.

Undefeated Arslanbek Makhmudov, hailing from Montreal, Canada – by way of Russia, puts his 14-0 14 KO record on the line.

Makhmudov vs Takam occurs at the Montreal Casino [Casino de Montréal] for both the NABF and vacant NABA Heavyweight Titles.

Takam enters the ten-round main event seeking his 40th career victory. He returns to Montreal for the second time in his career.

Heavyweight experience

In 2014, Takam fought undefeated WBC Silver heavyweight champion Mike Perez [who was then 20-0 12 KO’s]. Takam held Perez to a controversial majority draw, with one judge giving Takam the fight.

Takam’s resume speaks for itself. It includes former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. Also, current #15 world-rated [WBC] Dereck Chisora and all four organizations rated Joseph Parker.

Sharing the ring with former world champion Alexander Povetkin and former world title challengers Tony Thompson, Michael Grant, and Frans Botha, Takam is a seasoned veteran.

In July of 2021, Takam traveled to the UK to face hometown favorite and former Olympian, Joe Joyce.

Takam gave Joyce all he could handle before a highly controversial sixth-round stoppage. At the time of the stoppage, Takam was winning on all three judges’ scorecards.

Takam is set to take on the heavy-handed Makhmudov. He’s hoping to prove he has enough left in the tank to position himself for one more heavyweight world championship challenge.

Makhmudov vs Takam

On facing the daunting fight, Takam said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to fight in Montreal once again.

“Canada is great to visit, and the fans know their boxing.

“I’m healthy, in shape, and ready to give my fans worldwide what they have been asking for. It’s time to get back in action and achieve my goals.”

Makhmudov stands at a staggering 6’5″, typically weighing in north of 260 lbs. He has never gone beyond the seventh round of a fight.

During his career, he’s knocked out all those who have attempted to challenge him.

Makhmudov looks to defend his NABF title for the seventh straight time. His most recent victory was over Mariusz Wach by sixth-round KO.

The big punching contender endeavors to level up again by adding a name with the merit and experience of Carlos Takam to his resume.

Warrior

“Carlos is a true veteran and is always willing to push himself to fight the best,” said Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia.

“Whether it is world champions like Anthony Joshua on eight days’ notice or top contenders like Joe Joyce in Joyce’s backyard in the UK.

“Now, it’s a powerful rising prospect in Makhmudov. Takam always seeks the biggest fights and puts on entertaining performances for the fans.

“We expect the same thing come September 16.”

Eye of the Tiger Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing promotes Makhmudov vs Takam.

