Fury vs Charr axed by WBC rating as three AJ alternatives emerge

Mahmoud Charr cannot challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title after entering the new WBC Ratings for September.

World Boxing News explained that Charr previously had no chance of being sanctioned for a Fury world championship bout due to his ranking.

The German-based fighter was not in the Top 40, let alone the Top 15, where he needed to be for a voluntary sanction.

Fury vs Charr

The WBC elevates Charr despite not fighting since May. However, this still isn’t efficient enough for a Fury vs Charr clash in November or December.

Fury wants to fight this winter on UK soil, with Anthony Joshua his preferred choice. Charr has been sounded out in the eventuality that AJ doesn’t agree to the terms.

But that backup is now off the table if Fury has ambitions to defend the title against Charr due to a Joshua collapse.

Joshua entered the rankings at number six, a high enough position to challenge for the green and gold strap if a deal finally gets over the line.

If it doesn’t, as US promoter Bob Arum believes it won’t, then Fury has few options for that voluntary defense.

At this point, Charr would need to ask for special dispensation to challenge Fury in the future.

Tyson Fury’s fight options

Derek Chisora moved up two more places after beating Kubrat Pulev earlier this year. Fury has mentioned “WAR” on more than one occasion for a trilogy fight.

Martin Bakole becomes another solid option due to his UK ties. But it has to be said that it is slim pickings for Fury out of those three.

The rest of the top fifteen are either out of commission due to upcoming fights or have low interest for a UK Pay Per View.

Otto Wallin, who Fury defeated controversially in 2019, would be a fourth potential contender. The Swede exclusively aired his views to WBN regarding a possible rematch earlier this week.

“Yes, I am ready to fight him again. But I think he won’t fight me unless I become the mandatory challenger and he’s forced to fight me,” Wallin told WBN.

“I think the cuts that he had were very bad. He had 47 stitches after the fight. If I had those cuts, the doctors would have stopped the fight, for sure.”

WBC Ratings – Heavyweight [September 2022]:

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

4 Robert Helenius Finland

5 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

6 Anthony Joshua GB

7 Dillian Whyte GB

8 Otto Wallin Sweden

9 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

10 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL

11 Luis Ortiz Cuba

12 Michael Hunter US

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

15 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

WBC voluntary cut-off

16 Agit Kabayel Germany

17 Murat Gassiev Russia

18 Jared Anderson US

19 Mahmoud Charr Libya

20 Zhilei Zhang China

