“They can’t fight, and you watch that?” – Errol Spence rips YouTube Boxing

Welterweight star and pound-for-pound contender Errol Spence Jr. blasted YouTube Boxing after witnessing a shocking event on Saturday night.

A fight card that doesn’t even deserve mentioning in professional sports took place this weekend. It’s a mystery why there was any coverage of it at all by mainstream boxing networks.

WBN got many press releases but flatly refused to post any as the whole event was a joke against the sport.

Errol Spence Jr

Spence, one of the most talented fighters today, was as unimpressed as World Boxing News.

“They used to say, “you can’t play boxing” – well, these [guys] playing,” said Spence.

“These people from other sports can’t even fight, for real, and you all watch that [bs],” he added.

YouTube Boxing is yet another stain on boxing’s reputation. Anyone with two arms believes they can fight if they have enough followers on social media.

Sadly, it doesn’t work like that. Boxing is the only professional sport on the planet pilfered by talentless outsiders who don’t know the first thing about throwing a punch.

It’s a case of either being a boxer and doing it through the proper channels or not. But certainly, don’t play it. You can and will get hurt.

There are several cases of YouTubers who rake in Pay Per View cash for a sub-par product, and their fans lap it up.

Little do some blinded influencer fans know that many unbelievable fighters out there are well worth that kind of PPV money.

YouTubers playing boxing

The primary YouTube attraction, currently given a platform by Showtime, definitely is not that. He’s taking the spot of other boxers who deserve it far more.

Boxers die in the ring for their craft. Their love of the sport costs them their lives. Therefore, it’s shocking that people who gain a following on another platform believe it’s their divine right to crossover and take the Pay Per View cash they don’t deserve.

They don’t love this sport. Those infiltrators only want to make a fast buck off the hard work of those warriors in the past who made the sport able to command big money.

Somebody will die before they realize this is no game. But whoever that is will merely be collateral damage to those who pull off these weekly heists.

Sadly, it won’t get any better anytime soon. But luckily, real boxers like Errol Spence know what time it is. Hopefully, some of those so-called fans will realize too.

If we all stopped coverage, they might have no choice but to go away.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

