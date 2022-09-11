Frank Warren denies Tyson Fury has a deadline for Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren has denied Tyson Fury’s claim that Thursday was the final deadline for the pair to agree on an all-British world heavyweight title fight.

As World Boxing News reported, Fury vs Joshua collapsed on the same day due to Fury’s take it or leave it demands. US promoter Bob Arum also said he’d heard nothing from Joshua’s handler Eddie Hearn about accepting a deal.

Therefore, as far as the fight was concerned, it was dead in the water late on Thursday afternoon. That was before the whole of the UK went into mourning at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 4.3opm that day.

Fury had bombarded Joshua with social media videos for hours before learning of The Queen’s passing. “The Gypsy King” has since posted a tribute and no further activity on his accounts.

Frank Warren

Warren now says that due to The Queen’s death, negotiations for the collision are merely on hold.

“Tyson and I, we just don’t feel it’s appropriate at the moment out of respect for the Royal Family,” Warren told talkSPORT on Sunday.

Last week, the Hall of Famer had been confident both sides could strike a deal for the most significant heavyweight fight involving a UK boxer for two decades.

“It will be in the UK and hopefully in November. That’s what we are looking at,” Warren said. “How we make it work is that Tyson insists the fight is in the UK.

“So it’s got to work. He wants to fight here and deliver to the British fans.”

Warren added how significant the event would be: “It will deliver a significant gate because there is massive interest from the British public.

“It will break all pay-per-view records. Whatever it generates is what it is worth.”

Fury vs Joshua

Concluding on whether Hearn and Joshua have shown interest, the Londoner replied: “Once they confirm they are interested and accept the position where we are, we will work collectively to maximize the income between us.

“The point is Tyson wants to fight here. That’s what he has said. He has repeatedly said that if he fights him, he wants to fight him in the UK.”

As of now, Fury and Joshua could resurrect a deal. However, Arum remains skeptical and is already sounding out alternative opponents.

Mahmoud Charr seems to be a solid option. However, the former WBA regular champion is not ranked in the WBC Top 15 – as required for a voluntary title defense.

As WBN reported, Fury would need a special sanctioning request for Charr. It has to get presented to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman for any green and gold belt opportunity.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

