Tyson Fury vs Charr faces WBC title block as AJ deadline passes

A potential fight between Tyson Fury and Mahmoud Charr would be a non-title affair due to the lack of a WBC ranking for the challenger.
World Boxing News checked the latest WBC Ratings list to see if Charr [formerly Manuel] was eligible for a shot at Fury’s strap. Sadly for the German-based Charr, this is not the case.
Charr is nowhere on the Top 40 list. This scenario means the former WBA regular champion must ask for special permission for a title chance.
Tyson Fury vs Charr
Fury put the feelers out on a fight with Charr via a social media exchange. The post came just hours before an offer to face British rival, Anthony Joshua.
“Tyson Fury, take the fight. I’m ready to knock you out. Take my challenge. I’m ready for you, man. No excuses,” said Charr.
The 34-year-old champion responded: “Dimond Boy, I’ve got a certain little middleweight that I’ve got to put that fist through first.
“However, if he doesn’t want no smoke, you can surely get it. Pressure will break diamonds.”
Many skeptics believe Charr is the initial target for a Fury defense later this year, with the Joshua offer a smokescreen.
“The Gypsy King” reportedly turned down a date of December 17 offered by AJ. His promoter Frank Warren is only considering November 26 and December 3 for any potential battle.
After announcing a deadline of September 8 for an agreement, Fury vs Joshua subsequently collapsed. However, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum stated Eddie Hearn had not bothered to respond to the offer despite several media interviews outlining the contrary.
If Fury and Warren can work out a deal with the WBC, Fury could face Charr or one of the current top fifteen below for a voluntary defense of his green and gold belt.
Wembley Stadium or The Principality Stadium in Wales will host Fury’s next bout. If he wins, Fury will trade blows with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown in February.
WBC Heavyweight Ratings – August 2022
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Joseph Parker New Zealand
4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
7 Dillian Whyte GB
8 Luis Ortiz Cuba
9 Robert Helenius Finland
10 Otto Wallin Sweden
11 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
12 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL
13 Michael Hunter US
14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
15 Dereck Chisora GB
Voluntary Cut-off
16 Agit Kabayel Germany
17 Tony Yoka France
18 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
19 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
20 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan
21 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
22 Murat Gassiev Russia
23 Jared Anderson US
24 Hughie Fury GB
25 Carlos Takam Cameroon
26 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
27 Charles Martin US
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Kevin Lerena South Africa
30 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF
31 Stephan Shaw US
32 Simon Kean Canada
33 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver
34 Fabio Wardley GB
35 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany
37 Jerry Forrest US
38 Peter Kadiru Germany
39 James Kenzie Morrison US) USNB USNBC
40 Demsey McKean Australia
WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.