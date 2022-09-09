Tyson Fury vs Charr faces WBC title block as AJ deadline passes

A potential fight between Tyson Fury and Mahmoud Charr would be a non-title affair due to the lack of a WBC ranking for the challenger.

World Boxing News checked the latest WBC Ratings list to see if Charr [formerly Manuel] was eligible for a shot at Fury’s strap. Sadly for the German-based Charr, this is not the case.

Charr is nowhere on the Top 40 list. This scenario means the former WBA regular champion must ask for special permission for a title chance.

Tyson Fury vs Charr

Fury put the feelers out on a fight with Charr via a social media exchange. The post came just hours before an offer to face British rival, Anthony Joshua.

“Tyson Fury, take the fight. I’m ready to knock you out. Take my challenge. I’m ready for you, man. No excuses,” said Charr.

The 34-year-old champion responded: “Dimond Boy, I’ve got a certain little middleweight that I’ve got to put that fist through first.

“However, if he doesn’t want no smoke, you can surely get it. Pressure will break diamonds.”

Many skeptics believe Charr is the initial target for a Fury defense later this year, with the Joshua offer a smokescreen.

“The Gypsy King” reportedly turned down a date of December 17 offered by AJ. His promoter Frank Warren is only considering November 26 and December 3 for any potential battle.

After announcing a deadline of September 8 for an agreement, Fury vs Joshua subsequently collapsed. However, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum stated Eddie Hearn had not bothered to respond to the offer despite several media interviews outlining the contrary.

If Fury and Warren can work out a deal with the WBC, Fury could face Charr or one of the current top fifteen below for a voluntary defense of his green and gold belt.

Wembley Stadium or The Principality Stadium in Wales will host Fury’s next bout. If he wins, Fury will trade blows with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown in February.

WBC Heavyweight Ratings – August 2022

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Joseph Parker New Zealand

4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

7 Dillian Whyte GB

8 Luis Ortiz Cuba

9 Robert Helenius Finland

10 Otto Wallin Sweden

11 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

12 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL

13 Michael Hunter US

14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

15 Dereck Chisora GB

Voluntary Cut-off

16 Agit Kabayel Germany

17 Tony Yoka France

18 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

19 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

20 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

21 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

22 Murat Gassiev Russia

23 Jared Anderson US

24 Hughie Fury GB

25 Carlos Takam Cameroon

26 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

27 Charles Martin US

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Kevin Lerena South Africa

30 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF

31 Stephan Shaw US

32 Simon Kean Canada

33 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

34 Fabio Wardley GB

35 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany

37 Jerry Forrest US

38 Peter Kadiru Germany

39 James Kenzie Morrison US) USNB USNBC

40 Demsey McKean Australia

