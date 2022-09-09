Shields vs Marshall, all UK sports in doubt following death of The Queen

A statement has been released on the status of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall following the death of The Queen.

Shields vs Marshall is due to take place on Saturday in London. However, the UK Government could cancel all sporting events out of respect for the 70-year reigning monarch.

The information passed to WBN read as follows:

Boxxer statement on The Queen

News of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was received with great sadness by the athletes and staff of BOXXER today.

Out of the deepest respect, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for BOXXER – LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall will now occur behind closed doors. The event will not be open to the media or members of the public.

An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event at The O2 in London will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies. It will be made at the earliest opportunity.

This announcement will be made via Boxxer.com and the official BOXXER social media channels.

Shields vs Marshall

The deepest sympathies of every BOXXER athlete and staff member are with the Royal Family. To everyone affected by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder reflected on today’s news: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation at this incredibly sad time.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was an iconic and unrivaled leader for our nation. She was an inspiration for women all over the world.

“Her leadership and her strength of character showed that there were no limits to what women can accomplish. Her passion for equestrian sports was unrivaled, and her presence at so many key sporting events underlined the importance she placed on the role of sport in society.

“On behalf of everyone at BOXXER and all our fighters, we express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks for everything Her Majesty has done to pave the way for women and inspire the next generation.”

Inspiration

She was an inspiration to millions of people in the United Kingdom and worldwide. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She set an example of duty and dedication, which will echo through the ages.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was a keen equestrian with a passion for horse-riding sports of all varieties.

And throughout her 70 years of service, she played a central role in major events across the entire sports pantheon. In particular for women in sport, where she celebrated and inspired generations of grassroots and elite female athletes across the globe.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.