Shields vs Marshall, all UK boxing postponed in respect of The Queen

All boxing, including Shields vs Marshall, will not take place in the UK this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the BBBofC confirmed the news on Friday. The Queen passed away a day earlier, leading to expectations that all sports in the British Isles would be canceled.

The Queen

“The British Boxing Board of Control has decided that all tournaments this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We join as a nation in mourning and pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We honor her dedication to our country during her long reign and the legacy she leaves behind.”

The first entirely female event of its kind was due to take place in London. Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall topped the O2 Arena event for the undisputed title.

BOXXER released their information after consulting with the UK Government for Sport.

As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: Legacy – Shields vs Marshall.

Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sad time.

We are working with all parties to reschedule for Saturday, October 15th, at The O2 in London.

Shields vs Marshall postponed

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: “This is an unprecedented moment in our history. Our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time.

“Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show.

“A provisional date for Saturday, October 15th at The O2 is being worked on by all parties. We hope to stage this unique and iconic night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “All of our thoughts at Sky Sports Boxing are with the Royal Family at this time.

“As much as we were all looking forward to witnessing this historical sporting spectacle this weekend, it is absolutely right to reschedule the show for October 15th, respectfully.”

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity via Boxxer.com and on BOXXER social channels.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.