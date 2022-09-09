New date pushed for Shields vs Marshall, Mayer vs Baumgardner

Today the British Board of Boxing Control informed BOXXER that tomorrow’s scheduled BOXXER: LEGACY – Shields vs Marshall event must be postponed out of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

This event will now provisionally take place on Saturday 15 October, and further details will be confirmed as soon as possible.

All tickets purchased for tomorrow’s Saturday 10 September event will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

All existing ticket holders will be able to attend the newly-rescheduled event with their existing tickets.

The O2 including Up at The O2, Icon Outlet and the Entertainment District, remains open.

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom said: “This is an unprecedented moment in our lifetimes and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time.

“Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show.

“A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and iconic night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time.”