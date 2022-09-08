Fury vs Joshua OFF due to lack of response, Team Usyk reacts

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is off the table for this year after Bob Arum accused Eddie Hearn of not wanting the all-British fight.

The Top Rank boss is in the UK for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall. He spoke about an offer made by Fury for late November or early December.

Arum added his views after Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren said his man doesn’t want to fight on Joshua’s reported preferred date of December 17.

Fury vs Joshua

Fury wants to get his next event out of the way to face Oleksandr Usyk in February 2023. The cut-off date is December 3, with a deadline today for Joshua to agree.

Joshua also wants a rematch clause to include a split of 60-40 in his favor if he gives the same right to Fury in the first meeting.

However, Arum says despite Hearn being vocal in the media about accepting the fight, all he’s heard from Joshua’s side is crickets.

“I really don’t think Joshua’s people are anxious to make the fight now,” Arum told Sky Sports. “Because he’s come through a devastating loss.

“I think, conventionally, Joshua is going to want a couple of soft touches to get back in the swing of things.

“Our guy, Tyson Fury, wants to fight this year. I tried to see if we could get Usyk this year. Apparently, they don’t want to do it until February.

“We’re going to try to get an opponent for Tyson Fury – Joshua or somebody else. To make sure he gets in the ring this year.”

Eddie Hearn

On Hearn, Arum added: “Eddie Hearn is just talking. Eddie Hearn. If he wanted to make the fight, he knows me well enough and knows I’m over here.h

“He knows the Warrens. We haven’t really heard from Eddie Hearn. He’s really good at making statements to the press and television.

“But he’s not – I don’t think – anxious to make this fight.”

Fury had previously berated Joshua with social media videos. One stated: “This is it now, AJ, don’t get scared now.

“Agree to the fight, and let’s give the fans what they want.”

Usyk response

Usyk’s team, in the form of manager Egis Klimas, responded to the reports Fury wanted to fight AJ. They want him to wait until next year and fight Usyk next.

Klimas pointed out: “This is an excellent way to run from Usyk. Calling out others but not answering Usyk. Joke!”

On the Usyk fight, Arum said it would happen in the first few months of 2023.

“I talked again yesterday with Usyk’s manager [Egis Klimas], who said: “please don’t rush us. We’ll do it in the first quarter of next year.”

Fury vs Joshua was never really on the table for many. The hot air just blows around in circles. Fury could now face Manuel Charr in Wales late in November.

Joshua is more likely to travel to China for the first leg of his world tour to fight Zhilei Zhang.

One thing is for sure; Bob Arum doesn’t think the fight will happen this year. Whether it ever does is another story entirely.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

