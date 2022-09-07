Manny Pacquiao out of politics after party removal, free for comeback run

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is no longer involved in politics after he was dropped as a member of the former ruling party, PDP Laban.

Pacquiao was put forward as the party’s Presidential candidate for the elections in May. However, his crushing loss resulted in Pacquiao losing his Senator tag.

“Pacman” could have been the first-ever boxer-President of a country simultaneously. As it transpired, he’s not even a Senator anymore.

Manny Pacquiao is out of politics

Senator Ronald’ Bato’ Dela Rosa confirmed to SMNI News that Pacquiao’s services exceeded requirements.

“May binasa na (iba-ibang) resolution, isa doon ay yung pagtanggal kay Senator Manny sa Partido. Yun yung narinig ko na nabasa,” translated in English as “There were [various] resolutions that were read, one of which was the removal of Senator Manny from the Party. That’s what I heard read,” said Dela Rosa.

It was later confirmed that Pacquiao’s defeat in the election was the sole reason for the removal. Pacquiao only placed third after previously being tipped for victory.

The eight-weight world champion is now firmly tipped to return to boxing, at least in an exhibition capacity.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO and long-time advisor Sean Gibbons had outlined what Pacquiao would do with his boxing career before the election race.

“In the coming weeks, the senator will decide how he’s going to finish his professional boxing career,” Gibbons told ESPN then.

“After the fight and recently, he’s discussed retiring. Maybe one more [too]. He’s just talking out loud about different situations.

“Until you see it officially comes out on his Twitter or Instagram, he isn’t retired. Once you see it on a platform like that, it’s official.

“Anything else is just talking about what his thoughts are in the moment. It’s coming from him, but it’s hearsay.”

Boxing future

Gibbons was referencing an interview in Tagalog where Pacquiao said: “[My career] It’s done because I’ve been in boxing for a long time, and my family says that it is enough.

“I just continued [fighting] because I’m passionate about the sport.”

Things have changed since then as Pacquiao expected to be sitting in the President’s chair. A hastily arranged clash with combat YouTuber DK Yoo could now lead to more fights.

An exhibition with Juan Manuel Marquez remains a possibility. However, Pacquiao’s preferred option is a full professional fight with Floyd Mayweather.

More will come in the next few weeks as Pacquiao steps up training for his next bout on December 10.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

