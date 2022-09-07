UK fans want Fury vs Joshua, Charr and Zhang are far more likely

Tyson Fury made a substantial leap from exchanging Mahmoud Charr to pouncing on his vulnerable British rival Anthony Joshua.

Fans have since raised serious questions about Fury’s mindset due to some of his strange social activities.

Fury vs Joshua

Firstly, Fury said he’s retired. Then he wanted to fight Anthony Joshua for free. He went on to agree to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk before accusing the Ukrainian master of ducking him.

Now, “The Gypsy King” wants Joshua to accept a lowball 60-40 deal as his next WBC volunteer challenger. AJ has lost twice, has low confidence, and needs a victory badly.

As World Boxing News reported first, Joshua would need special WBC sanctioning for that as the organization does not yet rate him.

He will be next month, though, once his ties to the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles subside.

Fury vs Usyk is the only fight to make. But now Usyk wants to spend time with his family, and who can blame him?

It’s certainly not “ducking” Fury by any stretch of the imagination. Usyk would sign on the dotted line now to face the winner of Fury vs Joshua if they stipulated that in the contract.

Fury vs Usyk in 2023

Usyk wants it, just not until 2023.

“I want the WBC title. It was captured by “The Gypsy King,” but we don’t know what Tyson Fury has in his head [about this fight],” he told Parimatch.

“Everyone knows that this is a very crazy guy. I would really like this fight to happen next year,” he added.

The delay will come as a blow to promoter Lou DiBella and heavyweight great Lennox Lewis, who both called on the fight to be made now.

“Give me the two best heavyweights in the world, and arguably the two best fighters in boxing. And give it to me right now,” said DiBella. “Give the fans Fury vs Usyk!”

DiBella also added that Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua still made sense to make without Usyk or Fury in the mix with the belts.

“Usyk is an all-time great. AJ is still one of the four best heavyweights in the world. Boxing needs to get out of its own way.

“Wilder needs to beat Helenius. There is nothing that makes more dollars and sense than Wilder vs. AJ.”

Undisputed

Lewis stated: “Hey, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, can we finally give the fans an undisputed heavyweight championship fight?

“Nineteen years is a long time, and fans deserve it. Let’s get it cracking!”

Sadly, that won’t be the case as Usyk nurses injuries and aims to return late next spring or early summer.

Whether we get Fury vs Joshua in the meantime remains up for debate. They attempted to make it last year and failed miserably.

Charr and Zhang

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn offers left, right, and center for Joshua and Dillian Whyte’s fights.

“I recently had an offer for Deontay Wilder to fight in the Middle East. But I reached out to his team and said, ‘This is a huge offer.’

“I never even heard back. It was a potential fight that could be with Dillian Whyte. That’s the fight we wanna make for early 2023,” Hearn told DAZN.

He added that Joshua had a three-man shortlist that included Fury – if the deal is right.

“I see the Dillian Whyte fight as a must-make fight. I see Deontay Wilder as a must-make fight. And I see him fighting Tyson Fury because it’s still a huge fight.”

If you read between the lines, we may eventually get Tyson Fury vs Mahmoud Charr and Anthony Joshua vs Zhilei Zhang instead of an all-UK title battle.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.