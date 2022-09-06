Luis Torres faces Cesar Gutierrez on Sept 16 Canelo Boxeo

Undefeated Mexican lightweight prospects Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs), rated No. 20 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-0-2, 5 KOs) will throw-down September 16.

In the 10-round main event on another installment of the popular “Canela Boxeo” series, presented by CANELA BOXEO, from Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

.Co-promoted by World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, and De La O Promotions, “Canela Boxeo” is streamed live and for FREE on the third Friday night of every month, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from various venues in Mexico.

The 20-year-old Torres, fighting at home out of Ciudad Obregon, is a former WBC Youth Silver Champion and reigning WBC Latino lightweight champion. His fight versus Gutierrez is a non-title bout.

“It always feels good to fight at home,” Torres said. “I have so many supporters there and I can’t wait to perform in front of them on Mexican Independence Day. I know that my opponent is very aggressive, strong and that he loves to come forward. He will definitely test me. We are both undefeated and this is exactly what our people want to see.

“This will be a fight! It can only be a real fight when you have two proud Mexicans fighting each other on this special day. I predict an exciting fight, which will continue to make my people, team, and family proud of me.”

Torres understands the potential implications associated with this fight, especially as he moves from prospect to contender, also valuing the added exposure he’ll receive fighting on CANELA.TV..

“I’m already ranked at number 20 by the WBC,” Torres noted, “I feel that after my next few fights I’ll be ready for the top 15. I’m only 20 and in no rush. Fighting on CANELA TV is such a blessing. Not only will my fight be seen in my country, but all Latinos can watch it for free. It doesn’t get any better than that!”

Torres was the first boxer signed by first-year promoter WCBS and he couldn’t be happier by the way his career is being guided.

“Being with the World Cup Boxing Series is the best move we could have made,” Torres concluded. “Terry and Guy treat us like family not fighters. Every WCBS fighter tries to help each other. We are all very close”

Highly touted Mexican prospect Marco Cota (8-0, 6 KOs) and Kevin Piedrahita (5-1, 5 KOs), of Colombia, are matched in an 8-round Special Lightweight Attraction. Cota was a standout amateur who compiled a 146-4 record, while Piedrahita is dangerous having won all of his 5 pro fights by knockout.

Also fighting on the card is super lightweight Misael “Pichon” Urias (12-1, 9 KOs), 23, in an 8-rounder vs. TBA.

Additional fights will soon be announced.