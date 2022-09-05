Anthony Joshua’s second loss to Oleksandr Usyk is going to sting his fans for a little while. Joshua was fighting to regain respect after losing his heavyweight title to the Iranian last year.

To be fair, Joshua poured his soul in the ring. There were moments the British boxer had control of the bout. But in the end, Usyk was too powerful for him. What’s next for the British heavyweight division?

Tyson Fury Might Come Out of Retirement

After successfully defending his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight belts, Usyk is the man to beat in the heavyweight division. He already knows that. However, he’s made it clear that his next fight has to be against Tyson Fury.

Fury retired after a convincing win over Dillian Whyte in April. But as you probably know, retirements don’t mean much in boxing. The gypsy king never vacated his WBC title.

In fact, he’s already made it clear he’s interested in a fight with Usyk. The only condition is that matchmakers need to break the bank for this fight to happen. A defeat over the Ukrainian would make Tyson the undisputed king of heavyweight boxing. And this is a title he’s always wanted to hold.

When will this fight happen? It's about what both fighters want. That means matchmakers are probably already discussing terms while sportsbooks are setting the odds.

Joshua to Bounce Back Fast

Despite the recent loss, Joshua is still one of the biggest names in British heavyweight boxing. Unless he decides to take a break from the sport, the 32-year-old will have plenty of offers in the next few months.

Joshua versus America’s Deontay Wilder has been in the making for more than a year. It’s a match people want to watch. But for this to happen, the Alabama-native needs to defeat Robert Helenius in their upcoming bout in October.

If Joshua decides to return to the ring this year, his best option would be to challenge Dillian Whyte in a rematch. Joshua won their first encounter through a knockout.

Fellow Brit, Joe Joyce, is another option. Joyce is unbeaten and is in line to fight whoever wins between Fury and Usyk. Of course, he might decide to challenge for a title instead of facing Joshua.

In that case, Joshua could also set up a bout against Daniel Dubois. And if he wants to face a top-10 ranked fighter, he has options like Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz or give Andy Ruiz Jr a rematch.

Dillian Whyte Considering a November Fight

Heavyweight title contender Dillian Whyte has been on a break ever since he lost to Tyson Fury earlier this year. This August, Whyte announced that he was ready for his next match.

As already mentioned, a rematch between Whyte and Joshua is in the cards. Matchmaker Eddie Hearn is hoping the bout could happen as early as spring next year.

However, Hearn believes Joshua will need to win at least one big match before he’s ready to face Whyte again. If that happens and he wins, Joshua will have made it easier to book a heavyweight title.

Thirty-four-year-old Whyte is also hoping to book a rematch against Fury. He insists he got pushed illegally, which led to the loss. That might have been possible had Fury lost to Joshua. But after his Saudi Arabia victory, Whyte is his least of concerns.

Joe Joyce to Face Joseph Parker Next

Nearly every British heavyweight boxer wants a chance at Usyk next. For this to happen to WBO top-ranked fighter Joe Joyce, he needs to defeat Joseph Parker this September.

Both Joyce and Parker have held the WBO title at one time. Parker held it in 2018 before losing to Joshua. Joyce is the current holder and hopes to keep this status on August 20th.

Joyce is favorite to win the match. His previous victories against Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam and Christian Hammer have earned him respect as a remorseless fighter.

That said, Parker is no walkover. He recently partnered with Fury to help him prepare for the upcoming bout. Parker is really confident about his skills. In a recent interview, the former WBO champion promised to make Joyce quit his career as a boxer. Time will tell if this will happen.

Daniel Dubois Targeting Whyte Next

After losing to Joyce in a dramatic fashion, Daniel Dubois is aiming for a fight against Dillian Whyte. This follows his victory over American Trevor Bryan earlier this year.

The WBA regular heavyweight champion is aiming for a fight that could help advance his career in the way of a unified title. He believes fighting better ranked opponents like Whyte will help him achieve that goal.

WBA Title Eliminator in October

Joe Joyce might be the current WBA heavyweight champion. But that does not mean no one’s coming for him. This October, upcoming heavyweight Hughie Fury will face Michael Hunter to determine who will challenge Joyce next.

The bout was scheduled to happen in July. But it was rescheduled to October. Hughie, a cousin to Tyson Fury, is favored to win the upcoming bout. He’s 26-3 and last lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora versus Tyson Fury

There’s a small likelihood that Derek Chisora could get a rematch against Tyson Fury later next year. Fury is interested in the bout and hopes it can help him to warm up before facing Usyk.

Sadly, many boxing fans are not excited about a trilogy fight between Fury and Chisora. It is something Fury wants though, meaning it could happen despite defeating him in both of their two encounters.

Summary

News headlines have been focusing on AJ’s recent loss to Aleksandr Usyk in August. However, the British heavyweight boxing space has plenty to offer. Tyson Fury is interested in challenging Usyk. Meanwhile, there’s a handful of boxers who want to face Joshua next.