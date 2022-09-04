Natasha Jonas unifies world titles, Adam Azim KO’s overmatched foe

Natasha Jonas defeated Patricia Berghult via unanimous decision in a closer fight than the 99-91 and 100-90 [twice] scorecards suggested.

It was a successful putting together of the WBO and WBC super welterweight belts by ‘Miss GB’ in a competitive ten-round fight at Liverpool’s M & S Bank Arena.

Natasha Jonas

Going up against an undefeated world champion in Berghult, Jonas showed the maturity of his ten extra years.

The 38-year-old lost two or three rounds clearly but managed to put away the remainder showing the heart of a champion.

Jonas could close the distance and land concussive shots for the rest of the fight. She turned the battle into a gritty brawl at close range.

Throughout the later rounds of the fight, Jonas made Berghult miss and landed brutal hooks to the head and the body.

Jonas looked close to finding the stoppage throughout the closing rounds at specific points. However, Berghult wouldn’t be put down. She kept scrapping until the final bell, meaning Jonas had to take a decision on the judge’s scorecards.

Adam Azim

In a complete mismatch, not the first on the card, Adam Azim knocked over the hapless Michel Cabral in just under two minutes.

Azim scored his third consecutive 1st round stoppage and fifth career victory in just over two minutes.

Azim charged out from the first bell and claimed the center of the ring, firing off jabs and right hands. He scored a knockdown with a crippling hook to the body.’

He then ended the fight with a clutch of straight right hands to Michel Cabral’s head that knocked him off his feet.

The attack rendered him unable to respond to the referee’s count of ten.

Cabral had never been stopped before in his professional career, having competed for 45 rounds and taken five victories up to this point in his career.

Further results from BOXXER:

Nathan Quarless sent his opponent tumbling to the canvas on the way to a totally dominant points victory.

Visic is a highly experienced ring-veteran with over 50 professional fights and 20 victories, but Quarless made it look easy.

The skillful scouse Cruiserweight landed shots throughout the fight and came close to putting Visic out for good at multiple points throughout the fight.

Visic showed grit and determination to reach the final bell. The referee’s scorecard reflects how Quarless won every second of every round.

Scott Forrest scored another devastating knockout in the night’s first bout to move his record to three wins and no defeats, with all victories coming before the final bell.

He consistently landed fast punch combinations throughout the first two rounds of the fight. One in the third, finally sending Kalinovskij to the canvas.

He rose back to his feet. But an inch-perfect left hook and right uppercut combination knocked him down again. It forced the referee to stop the fight.

