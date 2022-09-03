Marco Cota features on Sept 16 Canela Boxeo edition

Another rising Mexican lightweight prospect, Marco Cota (8-0, 6 KOs), will be fighting in his first scheduled 8-round bout on September 16 in the next installment of the entertaining “Canela Boxeo” series, presented by CANELA BOXEO.

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, and De La O Promotions are co-promoting the event.

“We are working on my cardio,” Cota noted about additional work to be prepared to fight 8 rounds. “We are focused on a lot of cardio and strength conditioning to get to where I can fight 8 rounds at a good pace.

“I feel that fighting on ‘Canela Boxeo’ is a very good platform and many people will watch my fight. It will project my future career a lot and many people from other parts of the world will begin to know me.”

“Canela Boxeo” is streamed live and for FREE on the third Friday night of every month, now starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from various venues in Mexico. The Sept. 16th card will emanate from Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, not too far from Cota’s home in Empalme, Sonora.

“I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years,” Taylor said, “and Marco Cota is one of the best prospects I’ve ever seen. On September 16th, fans are going to see a real battle in every sense of the word. Cota versus Piedrahita can only be seen LIVE and FREE on CANELA.TV. All that’s needed to watch is to download the FREE APP.”

Cota is matched against Kevin Piedrahita (5-1, 5 KOs), of Colombia, in the Featured Bout.

“The little I know is that he is very good,” Cota said about his opponent. “He is a strong fighter who likes to clash and exchange blows toe-to-toe.”

A 5-time Sonora State Champion, Cota was 146-4 as an amateur, highlighted by his bronze-medal performance at the 2015 National Tournament. Cota’s dream was to represent Mexico in the Olympics, but the opportunity never came.

“The truth is that they never took me into account,” Cota explained. “It was a dream for me to represent Mexico in the Olympic Games. I had a great amateur career and always stood out at the National level. In Mexico, though, the best are not always selected. It’s a complicated process.”

A self-described complete fighter, Cota has a fan-friendly style, effectively boxing from both long and short distances, adapting well in the ring when needed, and possessing solid power in both hands. His short-term goal is the become the No.1 rated lightweight in Mexico, eventually developing into a world champion.

He is a proud member of the WCBS family. “I feel very good,” Cota remarked about his promoter. “I have the necessary activity for my career and that motivates me a lot. I know that I’m on the best team in Mexico. The treatment WCBS gives its fighters is very special.”

Cota grew up admiring Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr. and Juan Marquez. Today, his favorites are Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Cota, of course, predicts victory against Piedrahita, saying: “I expect a brawl. My team has studied my opponent and the best thing is to box him by hitting bottom-to-top with my distance. Let’s see. It is going to be a very competitive fight and we are going to come out with our hands up.”

The Sept. 16th headliner is another undefeated 20-year-old Mexican prospect, Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs), who will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight title at home Ciudad Obregon, versus an opponent to be determined in the 10-round main event. Torres is a former WBC Youth Silver Champion who won his WBC Latino lightweight belt in his last fight by way of a 10-round unanimous decision from Diego Andrade Chavez (14-6-2).

Also fighting on the card is super lightweight Misael “Pichon” Urias (12-1, 9 KOs), 23, in an 8-rounder vs. TBA.