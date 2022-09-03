Janelson Bocachica ready to extend unbeaten run on ShoBox

Undefeated Detroit-based welterweight prospect Janelson Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) is deep in preparation for his return to SHOBOX: The New Generation against knockout artist Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KOs).

They collide in an eight-round welterweight battle on Friday, September 9, live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the all-new Bally’s Casino Resort Atlantic City.

The exciting tripleheader, promoted by Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents, also features one-punch knockout artist Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) taking on undefeated Argentinean Hugo Alberto Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight main event for the IBF Latino Junior Welterweight Championship.

Undefeated Filipino prospect Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) against once-beaten Dominican Frency Fortunato (13-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight attraction.

Preparing to make his third consecutive SHOBOX appearance, Bocachica is hard at work with trainer Nelson Figueroa at the Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit. The 23-year-old says he’s looking to make a statement in this important battle.

“People say I’m just a puncher, so I want to show my skills in this fight,” said Bocachica. “This guy is a puncher himself. He wants to come forward and fight. That’s the type of fighter I want to face to show my skills. I finally have somebody to put it against. We’ve been waiting.”

Bocachica was last seen on Showtime in July 2021, his most recent ring appearance, where he fought fellow prospect Shinard Bunch to a 10-round split-draw in the co-main event. Prior to that in February 2021, he earned his best win to date, a majority decision win over previously unbeaten Mark Reyes, Jr.

“I learned in that fight that it’s not about who is stronger,” he explained of the Bunch fight. “It’s about actually winning and boxing. I’ve got to use that jab, use a lot more footwork and come in on angles, sharpshooting. I need to come with more of a game plan, instead of thinking I can walk over somebody.”

Having started camp in July for this fight by helping two-division world champion Danny Garcia prepare for his recent impressive victory over Jose Benavidez Jr., Bocachica says working with a world champion like Garcia taught him a lot.

“He showed me a lot of footwork,” said Bocachica. “People don’t know he has great footwork and he passed that on to me. We became friends. He’s even coming to Detroit to train with me. He’s a super smart businessman and I look up to him.”

All of the hard work, says Bocachica, will help him present a more well-rounded style to the SHOWTIME audience in September. Bocachica will need to be cautious as all 24 of the Venezuelan sharpshooter Villa’s victories have come by way of stoppage.

“I’m not going in looking for just the knockout. I’m going to be boxing instead of being so aggressive,” he said. “I‘ll be setting a million traps and waiting for him to mess up. He wants to brawl, but we’re not going to be there to give him the fight he wants.”

“Janelson is one of the best welterweight prospects in the world from Detroit — the city of boxing champions — taking on another significant fight to cement himself as a force in the division,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita.

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call the action on September 9 from ringside with former world champion Raul Marquez and veteran combat sports reporter and MORNING KOMBAT host Brian Campbell serving as expert analysts with Hall of Famer Steve Farhood remotely performing unofficial scoring duties.

The executive producer of SHOBOX: The New Generation is Gordon Hall with Chuck McKean producing and Rick Phillips directing.