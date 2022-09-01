Floyd Mayweather bodyguard dishes unnecessary roughness to RIZIN foe

Advertisements

A bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather dished out unnecessary roughness to Mikuru Asakura ahead of their RIZIN battle on September 25.

Mayweather heads back to Japan in a few weeks for an exhibition bout due to net the American eight figures.

Floyd Mayweather

As promotion got underway and the pair went face-to-face, Mayweather’s handler got a little too hands-on with Asakura.

It was not the right move as Asakura posed no threat and was merely posing for photographs.

Mayweather seemed for than a little embarrassed.

The situation could make the fight a little spicier. However, Mayweather remains a massive favorite to win the event.

RIZIN 38

It’s the second time Mayweather has fought on a RIZIN card in Japan. His last venture took place on New Year’s Eve of 2018.

“Money” took on another kickboxer in Tenshin Nasukawa. He destroyed the young fighter in less than one round.

Down three times, Tenshin learned a painful lesson about moving up in weight against a talented boxer such as Mayweather.

Since the loss, though, Nasukawa has registered fourteen victories, many via knockout. He now boasts an incredible 44-0 record in his more comfortable code.

Asakura will look to stay there longer than his countryman. He is hoping to show that kickboxers can compete with boxers one-on-one.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Mayweather is linked with a fight against old rival Manny Pacquiao back in the boxing stakes. Earlier this year, Mayweather stated he would fight three times in the coming months, making $200 million in two exhibitions and a real fight.

The Pacquiao option will reportedly be the professional bout. It will be the driving force in Mayweather earning nine figures again.

When they fought in 2015, the pair sold over four million Pay Per Views. Mayweather pocketed over $300 million, with Pacquiao taking home $80 million.

Only Mayweather’s 2017 effort against Conor McGregor nearly matched that feat. It remains a record to this day.

Who the other exhibition will be against is anyone’s guess, as Mayweather has no problem sharing the ring with anybody who has enough followers on social media.

That’s not what RIZIN is about this time around. It’s merely the most cash for the least amount of work on offer.

An expected win for Floyd Mayweather does nothing for his legacy. So with nothing to lose, the Las Vegas native can line his pockets at will.

