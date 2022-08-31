What age should you start boxing?

Advertisements

It’s an essential sport for many, but unlike some other sports, it is often too young to start. Boxing is an intense physical activity that requires much determination to succeed. What’s the best age to start boxing? Which are the best starting years? There are no specific requirements regarding the physical fitness levels in boxing, but there will always be some physical activity at any age.

At what age can you start boxing?

British boxing has two fighting categories – English boxer divides the category into three categories: boxing education, professional boxing and amateur boxing. Amateur boxing was a type of Olympic sport. Various Olympic winners (including former Olympic boxer Anthony Yoka) later progressed into a professional boxers. Amateur boxing is available for anyone aged 14-34 years old. However, to continue for at least 39 years of age, it’s ne