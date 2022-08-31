News outlet defends Robert Garcia quotes on AJ, provides evidence

Advertisements

Anthony Joshua trainer Robert Garcia recently claimed quotes he gave to a Mexican media source got taken out of context.

That new source, Izquierdazo, has since defended the interview and provided a complete Spanish transcription and translation.

They said: “Robert Garcia granted an interview to ES NEWS trying to clarify some of the quotes he gave to IZQUIERDAZO, arguing that he got mistranslated in several excerpts of our original interview with him, which we translated for you.

“We stand by our reporting and our translation. We are enclosing a full raw transcript of our interview in Spanish.

“If you want to run it through your translators to verify the quotes. And we also add the link to the full uncut audio recording of the interview.”

Those raw quotes check out alongside the full video.

Robert Garcia

A previous article covered by WBN explained how Garcia stated Joshua was mentally weaker than Oleksandr Usyk.

Another below tells how Garcia feels victory was close for Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, but something was missing.

Garcia believes that the result would be different if Joshua had pressed Usyk two or three rounds before, as he did in round nine.

“Joshua should have started his pressure earlier,” Robert Garcia told IZQUIERDAZO. “On round nine, we put pressure on Usyk.

“We almost closed the fight when he started to punch Usyk’s body more emphatically and to press him more. If he had done that two or three rounds before, maybe the result would be different”.

AJ was executing the game plan they trained in the gym, Garcia believes, but he lacked intensity.

“About the work that we did in the gym, and for how the fight was going (until round 9), I think that Joshua was doing what we planned”, Garcia explained.

Jab

“He was using his punches to keep Usyk at a distance, his jab, his reach. But I would have liked him to throw his jab with more power.

“Sometimes, he was just using his jab to keep Usyk at a distance. But there were many opportunities where the jab could have been more solid, but it wasn’t that way.”

Garcia insists that Joshua was competitive in the fight, and in round nine, he almost knocked out Usyk, but the fight changed in round ten.

“The last three rounds changed the fight’s outcome,” Garcia said. “I think we were doing well until round ten when everything changed in the fight. The last three rounds defined the fight, but in round 9, we were close to winning by knockout”.

Robert Garcia is convinced that Anthony Joshua lacked more intensity, and as his trainer, he takes responsibility for that.

“I was training him,” Garcia admitted. “I must see what I missed [in our training camp]. I am a trainer and a person who doesn’t like to lose.

“I keep working. On Monday, I arrived at my gym to start work on other fights that I had. I keep myself busy.

“But I think about that fight and really believe we were doing well until the tenth round. We were winning on judges’ scorecards.

“But we could have done more, throw the jab with more power. Throw his straight right hand more solid, throw his 1-2 combo more frequently.”

Mystery

It remains a mystery whether Garcia will actually work with Joshua again after he also told Elie Seckbach: “Can Anthony come back? Hell yeah, he’s going to come back.

“With or without me, he’s gonna come back, and he’s gonna come back stronger.”

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.