Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 is never off the table

Advertisements

Talk of Floyd Mayweather fighting Manny Pacquiao won’t go away. Even seven years later, column inches still get taken up by the rumors.

The pair initially fought in May 2015 in a dire affair slated as being delayed too long. Mayweather came out on top against a reportedly injured Pacquiao.

Pacquiao underwent surgery afterward but took home an $80 million check from the $400 million proceeds.

Breaking box office records, Mayweather faces questions regarding why he hasn’t capitalized on a sequel.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2

Even if the die-hards don’t want to see it again, casual fans and celebrities would be queueing around the block to be part of a return event.

The gate receipts from an MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena rematch could still hit seven figures. The Pay Per View turnover would easily make nine.

Selling half of what they did in the mid-2010s would still represent the most successful PPV since their original fight.

Due to Pacquiao’s retirement last year, the Filipino Senator stated he’d be up for opening talks with his ex-rival on an exhibition.

However, a full professional contest remains possible after Mayweather stated in 2022 that he plans two exhibitions and a real fight in the coming twelve months.

Mayweather also said he would make $200 million. The only man he can make those kinds of numbers against is Pacquiao.

Seen that movie

One man who doesn’t want them to fight is former Mike Tyson trainer and respected boxing analyst Teddy Atlas. The podcaster believes any notion of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao should immediately get shot down.

He spoke about the reports the last time Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 became a solid notion. Atlas pointed out the first fight was bad enough without the aging veterans attempting to put the event together for a second time.

“That ship has sailed. I’ve seen that movie already. And it wasn’t too good the first time. No, I don’t want to see it,” Atlas told Sirius XM Boxing Radio.

“The fight was five years too late when it took place. I want to see that fight five or three years later [or seven]? No.

“The sad part in that, that to me – you might as well be putting a light outside your place saying I need money. That’s what that yells and screams.

“That’s sad. That’s very sad.”

Comeback

Mayweather last fought in a sanctioned boxing match in August 2017. He defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via stoppage at a canter. He ultimately shelved plans for a run in the MMA franchise during the aftermath.

“Money” was due to train with Tyron Woodley, although nothing came to fruition despite both sides initially agreeing to a coaching plan.

UFC fans blasted Mayweather for not staying true to his word to face the Irishman in an Octagon rematch. They fail to understand that everything Floyd does gets calculated for minimal risk.

On the other hand, Pacquiao has plenty of options to make a comeback in the welterweight division. He could still be competitive at 43 or 44.

The more time that trickles away, the more likely it is that Mayweather will be his next opponent.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.