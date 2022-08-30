Exclusive: “P4P number one Usyk causes Fury great problems” – Boente

Advertisements

Bernd Boente, the powerhouse manager behind the Klitschko brothers’ dominant heavyweight run, discussed Usyk vs Fury with WBN.

The now DAZN analyst and long-time CEO of the Klitschko Management Group gained sufficient experience in the top division to have vast knowledge.

Boente believes Oleksandr Usyk will be significantly live against Tyson Fury if the pair can agree on a massive undisputed battle.

He also agreed with the current top spot in the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings.

Usyk vs Fury

“Oleksandr Usyk is the pound-for-pound boxing number one,” Boente told World Boxing News in an exclusive interview.

“A special fighter like him also has a chance against Fury. Usyk proved that he is good enough and big enough for the heavyweight division and knows how to fight big men.

“Usyk has to make some adjustments, but he is extremely experienced. He has good nerves, can move for twelve rounds and is quick and flexible.

“I believe with Usyk’s “stick and move “tactics he can also cause great problems for a clever fighter like Tyson Fury,” he added.

Previously, Boente aired his thoughts on Usyk’s dominant win over Anthony Joshua. Boente says Joshua’s lack of jab once again hampered his performance.

“I have worked both Usyk vs Joshua fights for DAZN Germany as a live commentator and expert,” Boente outlined to WBN.

“I felt AJ had definitely improved from the first fight against Usyk. His defense was better. He threw more right hands, which is important against a southpaw.

“Joshua worked more to the body. But a good and steady jab was again missing, the most important weapon for the taller man to control a fight.”

Joshua speech

On AJ’s overshadowing of Usyk in the post-fight, Boente described the former champion’s actions as he saw them.

“I know Anthony personally. I find him to be a great personality and a fair sportsman.

“His strange speech after the fight was still under the influence of adrenaline and utter disappointment.

“He regretted his emotional breakdown soon afterward, and I think we all shouldn’t hang the topic too high.”

On former opponent Wladimir Klitschko potentially reaching out to Joshua at a low point in his life, Boente concluded: “Wladimir and Anthony are friends.

Wladimir Klitschko

“I’m sure Wladimir would always stand by with advice. But let’s also not forget that working with a new coach takes time to reap the rewards.

“Wladimir and Manny Steward started in 2004 with a defeat against Brewster. It took a few fights before the cooperation was really successful.

“Wladimir never again lost a fight with Manny in his corner.”

Robert Garcia has spoken out against Joshua in a candid interview since the defeat. There’s nothing set in stone about the pair working together in the future.

Joshua could still change his mind as he mulls over whether to move permanently to the United States or the Middle East.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

