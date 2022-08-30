Dmitry Bivol defense against 44-0 mandatory challenger set for Abu Dhabi

Advertisements

Dmitry Bivol faces one of his toughest challenges against 44-0 mandatory Gilberto Mendoza on November 5 in Abu Dhabi.

The Canelo conqueror will defend his WBA light-heavyweight belt against ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena. The United Arab Emirates hosts the live event for subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Dmitry Bivol

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a huge upset win over Mexican superstar Saul’ Canelo’ Alvarez. He defeated the former P4P king in May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He retained his 175lbs crown via a unanimous decision to make it 20 wins from 20 fights.

The 31-year-old handed Alvarez only the second loss of his career. Bivol’s win came nine years on from his first at the hands of modern great Floyd Mayweather.

In doing so, he further cemented himself as one of the best Light-Heavyweights on the planet.

Gilberto Ramirez

Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is a former WBO Super-Middleweight World Champion who has won all five fights at light-heavyweight inside the distance in impressive fashion since moving up in weight in 2019.

The heavy-handed Mexican southpaw emerged as the Mandatory Challenger to long-reigning champion Bivol. His chance comes after a fourth-round knockout of Dominic Boesel in their May 14 title eliminator in Ontario, California.

“With this fight finally materializing, we look forward to a great night of boxing to remember and another exceptional performance by Dmitry Bivol,” said Bivol’s manager Vadim Kornilov.

“We are very excited to be in Abu Dhabi, which is on the way to being the modern top sports attraction of the world.”

Bivol vs Ramirez

“Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez will be a great fight. Many fans have been waiting for this fight to happen, and it will finally materialize,” added President of World of Boxing Andrei Ryabinskiy.

“We are headed to Abu Dhabi. Zurdo will prove he is the best Light-Heavyweight when he fights Bivol on November 5,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

Abu Dhabi

“We are thrilled to host this spectacular boxing event in Abu Dhabi. We are happy to be partnering with reputable partner Matchroom Boxing adds yet another dimension to our exciting calendar,” said HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“Once again, the eyes of the world will be on Abu Dhabi on November 5. We continue to strengthen our position as a top destination for world-class sports.

“As the host city, we are eager to share our warm Emirati hospitality to visiting fans and offer them memorable, exciting experiences to enjoy at their own pace.”

“Thank you to our brilliant partners, Matchroom Boxing, and Golden Boy. They delivered another blockbuster fight to the platform,” said Joseph Markowski, EVP, DAZN Group.

“We can’t wait to see Dmitry Bivol back in the ring after he pulled off the upset of the year against Saul’ Canelo’ Alvarez in May.

“In the unbeaten Zurdo Ramirez, he will face one of his toughest opponents. We have a potential classic on our hands. Watch it live and worldwide on DAZN.”

An announcement on tickets will follow in due course.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.