Ex-champions Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey fight out stalemate

Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey avoided defeat but failed to progress their respective careers towards another world title shot.

The two former world champions came to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in desperate need of a victory. Neither man accomplished that mission.

Puerto Rican standout “Sniper” Pedraza and Ghana’s Commey battled a highly disputed ten-round draw in the junior welterweight main event Saturday evening.

The 97-93 Pedraza, 96-94 Commey, and 95-95 scores reflected the bout’s back-and-forth nature. [View highlights]

Richard Commey

Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), who once held the IBF lightweight world title, won two of the first three rounds on all three judges’ cards.

Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) swept the final two rounds to salvage the draw and keep alive his goal of winning a world title in a third weight class.

The fight turned when a clash of heads opened up a cut over Commey’s left eye in the sixth round.

Pedraza, fighting out of a southpaw stance, started backing up the noted power puncher and ripping shots at close range.

The punch stats were razor thin, as Pedraza outlanded Commey, 165-149.

Jose Pedraza

“Even though my eye was inflamed, we understood that it was done because he has a good right hand. The entire night, the whole point was to neutralize that right hand. Even though it was inflamed, I was able to do that,” Pedraza said.

“I’ve never turned down a fight, and I’m not going to start now. Whatever Top Rank wants for me. If they demand a rematch, I’m ready to give Richard Commey a rematch because he deserves it, and I have the utmost respect for him.

“Ultimately, my goal is to win a world title once again. Whatever I have to do, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Commey said, “It is a draw. I have to go back home and see my people. I love my people, and I gotta go back there, do what I gotta do.”

A rematch looks sure to be arranged by Top Rank in the latter part of 2022 or early next year.

