WBC extends Usyk vs Fury undisputed deadline as mandatory mess rots

After the WBC extended his retirement deadline, Tyson Fury will have an extra week to chase an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

As World Boxing News predicted on the back of his cousin Rico Burton’s shock murder, Fury is given more time by the WBC.

This scenario means a potential fight with Usyk needs to be a done deal by next week, given that Fury laid down the gauntlet for an agreement.

Tyson Fury demands

Fury fired a warning amid calls for an undisputed battle with Usyk in the wake of the Ukrainian dominating Anthony Joshua again.

“To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight. I will give you all seven days, until September 1st, to come up with the money. If not, thanks very much, it’s been a blast, but I’m retired.”

Fury added: “Guys, I forgot to say, all offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davis, in writing with proof of funds. So let the games begin.”

In line with his stipulation, potential suitors to stage Fury vs Usyk must come up with the readies by the beginning of September.

If not, Fury could retire for good.

Undisputed deadline

WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman is giving “The Gypsy King” all the time he needs ahead of the WBC elimination semi-finals kicking off two days later.

“The World Boxing Council is acknowledging the tragedy which happened in the Fury Family. In respect of their grief, the WBC has decided to extend one week until Friday, September 2nd, the official decision of Tyson Fury regarding his status as heavyweight champion.”

WBC elimination semi-finals

Andy Ruiz Jr. battles Luis Ortiz on September 4th, with Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius colliding six weeks later. Both are WBC eliminators.

If Fury did retire, the winners of those semi-finals would fight for the vacant WBC title.

However, Fury will no longer hang up his gloves if Usyk can be agreed. The WBC will then have a decision over the tournament’s final bout.

The most likely outcome would be the victors being sanctioned as a total mandatory eliminator to face the eventual champion from Fury and Usyk.

WBO and WBA obligations are also due. So whoever holds the undisputed title has sanctioning body conversations to undertake.

The WBO and WBA mandatories have been on hold for some time now.

Usyk vs Fury

Usyk vs Fury would undoubtedly negotiate two bouts. One in December, potentially in the Middle East, and another at Wembley next summer.

Then, all mandatories will be on hold for the time being. If Fury wins both fights, there’s no doubting the fact that he will relinquish the titles after years of on-and-off retirements.

He may even go after the first fight if he wins convincingly. Therefore, the winner of Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker, alongside Daniel Dubois and the WBC elimination tournament champion, will all get their shots.

If Usyk comes out on top, Fury will no doubt want the rematch. The titles would then be out of commission until late 2023.

Discussions regarding who gets the first crack at the undisputed crown will then need to occur.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

