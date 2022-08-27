Prospect Eric Tudor returns Oct 20 in California

Advertisements

Highly touted super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor (5-0) will return to the ring on October 20th on the Floyd Schofield-Daniel Rosas undercard in Indio, Calif. The fight is part of Golden Boy’s monthly prospect series that stream live on DAZN.

Tudor’s opponent will be the battle tested Isiah Jones (9-7). The Detroit native has only lost to undefeated opponents.

If all goes well, Tudor will return to action on a major card in December.

“I’m very focused on taking care of business in October against against Jones. There is a lot on the line. I’m grateful to the opportunities Golden Boy has given me and I believe that another victory should earn me a long term promotional agreement,” said Tudor.

The 2020 Romanian Olympian made his pro debut in February when he stopped Dalton Duncan in the opening stanza of their bout scheduled for four rounds.

He has followed that up performance with four more victories including three by knockout. He was last in action in February when he stopped fellow unbeaten prospect Edgar Valenzuela (now 7-1) in two rounds.

Tudor’s trainer Derik Santos is very pleased with the progress his young charge has made in the professional ranks.

“You can see he is growing as he has progressed from four to six rounds,” said Santos. “He already had a pro style and we are just developing it more every time he steps in the ring. I’m very happy with the improvements he’s made.”