Deontay Wilder open to facing Usyk, makes undisputed prediction

Advertisements

Deontay Wilder is open to fighting Oleksandr Usyk in the future as the former WBC heavyweight champion plots another title shot.

Wilder is currently two wins away from securing another attempt at the WBC belt. As part of a semi-final eliminator tournament, Wilder has to beat Robert Helenius before the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz to become WBC mandatory.

Deontay Wilder

“The Bronze Bomber” is currently number one in the rankings. But as Dillian Whyte found out over one thousand days or more, that doesn’t mean you are guaranteed an opportunity.

PBC’s Al Haymon is hopeful Wilder and Ruiz both come through their bouts before a mega-Pay Per View between the pair in early 2023.

Once those fights are in the books, Wilder will be free to choose his path. And with Fury off the menu, Usyk or Anthony Joshua would become the most likely candidates.

“I’ll fight them all. The future is bright. The king is back. Ain’t no excitement going through unless I’m here. I’m back by popular demand,” Wilder told ES News.

Wilder made his prediction for Usyk vs Fury: “I think Fury will be too big for him. He just likes to use his size all the time and a lot of other things.

“I think Usyk’s too small. And I think Usyk has stamina problems as well.”

Usyk vs Fury prediction

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who has nothing to do with those fights, decided to play down the excitement surrounding Usyk vs Fury.

He said: “It’s actually not a very good fight to watch. I think they’re going to negate each other a lot with movement.

“Fury doesn’t want to fight Usyk, but he may have to because the money might be so big. I’d favor Usyk.”

Whether Hearn is saying that merely due to the fact Usyk defeated his golden goose in AJ remains up for debate. However, there’s no denying Usyk vs Fury is the biggest top division event out there right now.

Meanwhile, Joshua is contemplating a rematch with Dillian Whyte, whom he defeated for the British title in 2015.

Wilder knows his destiny is in his own hands if he can come through tough Finn Helenius on October 15th.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.