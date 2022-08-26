Full card set for Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey on Aug 27

Advertisements

Two former world champions are set for a high-stakes Oklahoma showdown as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza battles Richard “RC” Commey in the main event on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The event takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Both fighters are determined to get back on a winning path, with the Puerto Rican-born Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) chasing his goal of becoming a three-division world champion and Commey (30-4, 27 KOs), one of Ghana’s most accomplished fighters, moving up from the lightweight division with his sights set on winning a second world title.

The eight-round co-feature presents a battle between sensational, rising American prospect Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0,11 KOs) against former Serbian contender Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs), who is making his United States debut.

In a six-round special feature, 22-year-old heavyweight prospect and Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight 30-year-old Mexican-born Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in his U.S. debut.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)

10:30 PM

Main

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+

Co-Feature

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin

Special Feature

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo

6:30 PM

Feature

Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti

ESPN+

Undercard

Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos

Undercard

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman

Undercard

Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones

Undercard

Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves

Undercard

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel

Undercard

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar

Undercard

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Leandro Silva