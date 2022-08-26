Full card set for Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey on Aug 27

Two former world champions are set for a high-stakes Oklahoma showdown as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza battles Richard “RC” Commey in the main event on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
The event takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Both fighters are determined to get back on a winning path, with the Puerto Rican-born Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) chasing his goal of becoming a three-division world champion and Commey (30-4, 27 KOs), one of Ghana’s most accomplished fighters, moving up from the lightweight division with his sights set on winning a second world title.
The eight-round co-feature presents a battle between sensational, rising American prospect Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0,11 KOs) against former Serbian contender Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs), who is making his United States debut.
In a six-round special feature, 22-year-old heavyweight prospect and Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight 30-year-old Mexican-born Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in his U.S. debut.
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)
10:30 PM
Main
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
Co-Feature
Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin
Special Feature
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo
6:30 PM
Feature
Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti
ESPN+
Undercard
Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos
Undercard
Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman
Undercard
Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones
Undercard
Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves
Undercard
Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel
Undercard
Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar
Undercard
Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Leandro Silva