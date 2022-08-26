Boxxer offers Team England Boxing £5 back on Shields vs Marshall tickets

Advertisements

BOXXER, the next generation boxing promotion founded by Ben Shalom, has today announced an exciting partnership to invite England Boxing members to the most anticipated female fight of all-time.

On Saturday, September 10th, Savannah Marshall will fight bitter enemy Claressa Shields for the undisputed world middleweight titles on what will be a historic night of legacy for the sport.

With the groundbreaking event expected to be a sell-out at The O2 in London, BOXXER has held back a number of tickets exclusively for England Boxing members to be seated together.

And for every ticket purchased by an England Boxing member, BOXXER is pledging to donate £5 back to England Boxing to be invested in gyms across the country.

To help inspire the next generation, BOXXER feels it is important to remove barriers for the amateur boxing community to attend these huge events and have access to moments of such historic nature in order to. This ‘Legacy’ show, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports, is just the beginning of that.

England Boxing is the National Governing Body for the sport of Boxing in England. Its vision, supported by BOXXER, is to ‘Inspire and transform lives through boxing’. It currently oversees more than 980 affiliated clubs, 24,000 members and 100,000 recreational boxers across the country.

This generous contribution from BOXXER will benefit England Boxing members enormously, enabling gyms to invest the donation towards much-needed kit and equipment.

Fundamentally, it will help to inspire the next generation to participate in grassroots Boxing – particularly among young female amateurs, where there is a real opportunity for the sport to grow.

WBO world middleweight champion Savannah Marshall said: “It’s a brilliant, groundbreaking initiative that I think a lot of young aspiring female boxers will benefit from.

“For them to know they have this kind of support and encouragement, will mean a lot. Because in recent times, the sport has come a long way in celebrating its female participants.

“And this move here with England Boxing is a way to continue that positive movement and lay the foundations for future amateurs, pros and world champions.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO, said: “We are proud to support England Boxing. Every professional fighter will tell you just how important their amateur story is to them. So it is important for today’s amateur boxers to have access to moments of such historic nature.

“September 10th will be a historic night for boxing. The fighters will leave a lasting legacy for the sport, one that will inspire the next generation. It will be an event not to be missed.”

Tickets for BOXXER: Shields vs Marshall can be purchased at Boxxer.com