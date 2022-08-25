Netflix deal casts doubt on Usyk vs Fury undisputed clash

Advertisements

Tyson Fury facing boxing’s number one fighter Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title clash, is already in doubt for two reasons.

One is the fact Fury wants an incredible amount of money, as World Boxing News explained earlier this week.

“The Gypsy King,” asks for a mind-boggling $500 million to end his self-imposed exile.

In a further twist, the commissioning of a Netflix documentary on Fury and his family, timed to coincide with retirement, adds to fans’ concerns.

At Home With Tyson Fury on Netflix

“At Home with the Furys” – [a working title], is in production for a multi-part series on the streaming service.

During filming, Netflix will have exclusive access to the world’s heavyweight champion. However, the episodes are explicit, allowing fans to see the retired Tyson Fury.

Therefore, if Fury is to fight again, it’s unlikely he’d be able to keep the documentary alive during training and the fight.

Fury is making noises about facing Usyk. However, his deal with Netflix gives him the flexibility to turn down any advances south of his huge price tag.

He said: “To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight. I will give you all seven days, until 1 September, to come up with the money. If not, thanks very much, it’s been a blast, but I’m retired.”

Fury added: “Guys, I forgot to say, all offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davis, in writing with proof of funds. So let the games begin.”

Money is the object

The fact the WBC champion is outling money as the only objective when the undisputed crown would be on the line is merely down to Fury testing the waters.

He wants to see how far he can push those offers. In reality, $100 million should be enough to get him back in the ring.

The documentary will probably cease filming until the saga is over, potentially for another year if Usyk gets a two-fight deal.

Wife Paris, father John, and Fury’s six children are due to appear alongside him in a fly-on-the-wall look at family life.

School run retirement

Netflix wants the school-run and nappy-changing Tyson Fury. So if he’s in the gym, that certainly won’t be workable just yet.

Executive Producer Laura Leigh is joined by Demi Doyle, Claire Little, Josh Jacobs, Nick Hornby, and Tina Flintoff in bringing the program to life.

As for Fury, it’s clearly a “Show me the Money” case when facing the Pound for Pound King.

“I’ve just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk. [He was] out of his depth. However, England has been relieved of its belts. Yet again, as usual. There is a remedy and a solution that I can suggest.

“If you want those belts back, then send in “The Gypsy Barbarian of England” – come on!

“Send me in. I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser [Wladimir Klitschko].

“But it’s not going to be cheap. If you want the best, you’ve got to pay. It’s going to be very expensive.

“So get your checkbook out, and I will relieve that Ukrainian dosser,” stated Fury after Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for a second time.

