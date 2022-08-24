‘Mike Tyson never sparred – you had to fight him, try to survive’

Mike Tyson never sparred anyone in the gym. Anyone who did step between the ropes had to fight to survive.

That’s according to John Bray, one of Tyson’s sparring partners back in the day.

Mike Tyson

As we all know, Tyson still strikes fear into the heart of many a man or opponent as the ring veteran and former heavyweight champion stays active.

The 56-year-old fought an ‘exhibition’ against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, taking it very seriously. There could be at least one more before Tyson walks away for good.

During his career, Tyson was known – not only as “Iron Mike” – but “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Those monikers he rejected later in his career due to a transition to Islam.

So now, where does New Yorker fall in the grand scheme of heavyweight brutes and those who can win fights before the first bell rings?

One man believes Tyson is still at the top in the fear factor stakes.

Still the Baddest Man on the Planet

Former National AAU Heavyweight Championship Bray, who also sparred Tyson rivals Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, firmly sees it that way.

Speaking recently to Elie Seckbach in an archive interview, Bray aired his views on just how scary being inside the ropes with Mike Tyson really is.

“Sparring with Mike Tyson was not sparring. You’re fighting Mike Tyson. You’re tryin’ to survive, man,” Bray told ES News.

“He dropped all his sparring partners (but) he never dropped me. I can say this.”

Asked how good Tyson can be – even in his 50s, Bray eerily replied: “He would be as successful as he was in his prime.”

That’s some compliment for Tyson. A fact that could spell trouble for anyone who follows Jones Jr. as his opponent.

Roy Jones Jr

Before they traded blows, RJJ admitted to Luke Thomas that Tyson was still dangerous.

“I know who Mike Tyson is. I’m not going to come in the ring like he’s not Mike Tyson,” stated Jones.

“I know he will want to take my head off, so I must be ready for that. You never know what might happen, so that I will prepare for everything.

Another statement by Jones outlined just how tough he expects the Tyson fight to be on November 28.

“If it’s a huge success, I would consider it, but I can’t see it. But this is one and done for Roy Jones Jr.”

Jones was true to his word after drawing their fight. However, Tyson could be ready to fight again soon.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.